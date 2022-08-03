EDISON INTERACTIVE INTEGRATES WITH EQUATIV TO OFFER VERTICALLY INTEGRATED AD SOLUTIONS FOR BOTH SUPPLY- AND DEMAND-SIDE CLIENTS THROUGH INTERACTIVE, DIGITAL OUT-OF-HOME PLATFORM (DOOH)

Partnership brings ad partners to hospitality, on-display entertainment in Edison Interactive's uniquely delivered content solution designed for locations previously unreachable

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Interactive (EI) today announced it has integrated with Equativ , the leading independent adtech platform formerly known as Smart AdServer, to provide the market with advanced digital out of home (DOOH) media capabilities. Edison Interactive will rely on Equativ's brand and privacy-safe solutions - designed to empower its clients to achieve maximum impact while respecting the rights of its consumers - to reach an OOH audience using standard IAB display and video units.

"Our partnership with Equativ enables us to provide advertisers with more direct access to an affluent audience and reach them where they live, work and play. We deliver relevant content in a thoughtful, curated manner with increasing value for the end user based on their purchasing profile," said Jeremy Ostermiller, CEO and co-founder, Edison Interactive. "Historically, Digital out-of-Home networks have struggled to deliver advertisers with clear insight into their customer base. Equativ creates the conduit for our engine to better serve the right ad to the right person at the right time."

Equativ is the new single name for Smart AdServer, DynADmic and LiquidM – all leading their categories in advertising technology. Its sophisticated solutions help Edison Interactive close the loop in advertising across its cloud content management system, where it is offering the widest variety of content to its clients in the most flexible and agile DOOH system. These values-driven strategies are especially meaningful to the Digital Out-of-Home and Software as a Service (SaaS) provider Edison Interactive, which is rising up as the leading provider for improved DOOH technology and content management for the hospitality and recreation industries and providers who are looking to bring elevated content experiences to their customers. It provides the unique ability to serve quality information and entertainment in ski gondolas, golf carts, rental cars, elevators, lobbies, and other places people play.

"Edison Interactive has proven to be the perfect partner to expand our DOOH capabilities and to upgrade our platform with additional ad opportunities. By allowing our clients to reach high-value audiences, we're joining forces to change the way brands are able to deliver relevant advertising content to their customers," said Equativ Executive Vice President, North America Lionnel Bensoussan.

Edison Interactive is a leading cloud content management system (CMS), or SaaS for connected devices. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, Edison is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage and infotainment solutions. The Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-users with meaningful content and features that can be monetized.

For more information on Edison Interactive, visit www.edisoninteractive.com .

About Edison Interactive

Edison Interactive is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected devices in golf cars, rental vehicles, hotel rooms and more. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, Edison is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage and infotainment solutions. The Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-users with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. With a predominantly Fortune 500 client base, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!, EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.edisoninteractive.com .

About Equativ

Equativ is the new single name for Smart Adserver, DynAdmic and LiquidM — three proven innovators in advertising technology. The vertically integrated company provides brand and privacy-safe solutions that empower its clients to achieve maximum impact while respecting the rights of consumers. The union combines client expertise and engineering excellence to serve the interests of both the supply-side and demand-side with equal professionalism and technical sophistication. Headquartered in Paris and New York, Equativ operates globally with a team of more than 450 in 20 offices. Equativ offers the market its own independent ad server, SSP, buyer tools, and media services to fulfill the promise of advertising technology. Learn more at Equativ.com.

