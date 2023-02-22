EdisonTV solution deployed across luxurious resort to enhance the guest experience

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Edison Interactive announced it has partnered with Ambiente™ Sedona and deployed its innovative in-room entertainment solution across the luxury property. EdisonTV, a fully-customizable solution for hospitality TV, provides valuable user insights, revenue-generating capabilities and enhances the end-user experience while giving properties full control of the TV experience.

Edison Interactive Selected as In-Room Entertainment Platform for Ambiente Sedona

Ambiente, a first-of-its-kind landscape hotel in North America, was searching for a modern alternative to standard in-room entertainment options to give guests a luxury, high-end experience across all aspects of their stay. Benefits such as live TV powered by DISH Business, premium video on demand and generous revenue shares to monetize the platform helped Edison outweigh its competitors and propel it forward to be selected as Ambiente's preferred vendor.

"Edison Interactive provides an amazing product for the resort television experience. When most companies in this industry tell you how your service will look, it is a breath of fresh air that EI offers a 100% customizable product giving the property full control of the look and feel of the experience. Simply communicate your request to the EI team and within a short amount of time, the change is made throughout the property," said Brent Graef, General Manager for Ambiente. "EI also acts as a true partner by offering a revenue share that no other company brings to the table. Implementing technology for any new property, especially an independent new property, is always a challenge but they made the process simple and effective."

With flexible business models to best fit the needs of any property, the state-of-the-art product helps hospitality partners reduce cost centers and generate revenue through e-commerce activities like on-demand video purchases and advertising. The solution also embraces emerging technologies like 5G, mobile edge computing and artificial intelligence to drive unique guest experiences and give properties access to usage data and analytics like never before.

EdisonTV serves as a virtual concierge giving Ambiente guests the ability to make restaurant reservations, book spa appointments, access information for local attractions and more.

"We are thrilled to have been selected as Ambiente's in-room entertainment solution and be partnered with the luxury property to give guests an unmatched TV experience," said Nick Stanitz-Harper, Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder of Edison Interactive. "It's always been Edison's mission to drive digital transformation and help brands connect with their customers in more meaningful ways and we couldn't be more proud that our offering is helping to deliver a best-in-class experience to Ambiente's guests."

To learn more, visit www.edisoninteractive.com or contact [email protected].

About Edison Interactive

Edison Interactive is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected devices in golf cars, rental vehicles, hotel rooms and beyond. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, Edison is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage and infotainment solutions. The Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-users with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. With a predominantly Fortune 500 client base, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!, EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more, visit www.edisoninteractive.com.

About Ambiente™

At Ambiente Sedona, our goal is to provide discerning guests seeking a scenic escape with modern, elegant accommodations in a nature-focused setting. Our landscape hotel is the first of its kind in North America. With great respect for the land and all the creatures who roam it, our innovative, elevated design provides for minimal impact to the natural environment. Set in the National Forest of Sedona, Ambiente is a collection of 40 elevated atriums perched above the natural landscape. Composed of mostly floor-to-ceiling windows providing 180-degree views, this luxury property offers a truly exceptional and high-end experience to guests. For more information, visit www.ambientesedona.com.

