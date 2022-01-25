Edison Interactive Welcomes Nick Haggard as Director of Sales

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Interactive (EI), a leader in content management systems (CMS) for connected devices, today announced Nick Haggard as its new Director of Sales. The addition of Haggard brings more sales-related leadership to Edison and further solidifies the organization's mission to deliver innovative technology solutions to disrupt industries through digital transformation.

Bringing more than 15 years of sales and advertising experience to EI, Haggard will be responsible for overseeing and developing the sales structure and driving more revenue by expanding EI's solutions into new verticals. In addition, he will contribute heavily to overall business and marketing strategies. Having spent much of his career implementing game-changing tactics and establishing best practices, Haggard will be an integral part of ensuring the company is positioned for long-term growth and success.

"Edison Interactive is a market leader when it comes to innovating connected device platforms and helping organizations turn extensive cost-centers into profit centers, opening up new lines of revenue for businesses large and small," said Haggard on his new role. "I am thrilled to be at the forefront of an organization that is driving change and pushing connected device technology to the next level."



Prior to joining Edison, Haggard held positions at Alpine Media and iHeart Media. Most recently, he supported the development of the Alpine Media out-of-home screen network, placing interactive screens on ski lifts and increasing participating resorts from one to 18. This success was heavily due to his efforts in establishing and building lead generation and prospecting tools and ultimately led to 3X year-over-year revenue growth.

With an increasing focus on helping organizations digitally transform their business by leveraging 5G, mobile edge computing (MEC) and artificial intelligence, Haggard begins his career with EI at a crucial time.



"We are taking an entirely new approach to connected devices. Our content management system not only gives our customers ultimate control of the end-user experience, but it also enables businesses to monetize their screen networks through our advertising technology," said Nick Stanitz-Harper, CRO and co-founder of Edison Interactive. "Nick will be instrumental in accelerating our sales efforts and I'm confident he will have an immediate impact on our success."

About Edison Interactive

Edison Interactive is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected screens in golf carts, rental vehicles, hotel rooms and more. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, Edison is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage and infotainment solutions. The Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-user customers with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. With a predominantly Fortune 500 client base, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!, EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.edisoninteractive.com.

