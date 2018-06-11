SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Edison (SCE) (Rosemead, California), the electric utility unit of Edison International (Rosemead, California), plans to invest $13.7 billion over the 2018-2020 period in its electricity business, the company told investors last month. Most of the SCE's planned spending will go to its transmission and distribution network. Most of the generation-related spending will be spent on decommissioning the utility's San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS), the two-unit, 2,150-megawatt plant that the utility closed in mid-2013.
For details, view the entire article by subscribing to Industrial Info's Premium Industry News, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.
Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the www.industrialinfo.com "Contact Us" page.
Brian Ford
(713) 980-9393
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edison-international-plans-13-7-billion-three-year-capital-spend-an-industrial-info-news-alert-300662588.html
SOURCE Industrial Info Resources, Inc.
Share this article