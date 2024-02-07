Edison Liu, MD, President Emeritus of the Jackson Laboratory, Joins Verseon's Scientific Advisory Board

Award-winning international cancer and genomics expert to advise Verseon on program development

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verseon is pleased to announce that Edison Liu, MD, President and CEO Emeritus of the Jackson Laboratory (JAX), has joined the company's scientific advisory board. Dr. Liu is an award-winning international expert in cancer biology, functional genomics, and translational medicine.

As JAX's CEO, Dr. Liu significantly grew the organization's international presence, research scope, and physical footprint. He oversaw establishment of several facilities, including the Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine in Farmington, CT, as well as facilities in Maine, California, China, and Japan.

Among other prior roles, Dr. Liu served as founding executive director of the Genome Institute of Singapore, president of the Human Genome Organization (HUGO), and scientific director of the National Cancer Institute's Division of Clinical Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland. He has authored over 350 scientific papers and reviews and co-authored two books.

"Verseon's technology will be revolutionary for drug development by both expanding the chemical discovery space and reducing the time to arrive at impactful drugs," said Dr. Liu. "This is especially important in cancer, where our understanding of the biology is significant and growing, but the ability to deliver novel therapeutics remains limited."

Dr. Liu is a welcome addition to Verseon's scientific advisory board. CEO Adityo Prakash said, "Edison Liu has made profound contributions to the world's understanding of cancer. As we pursue multiple breakthrough treatments for cancer, we look forward to his contributions on Verseon's advisory board."

About Verseon

Verseon International Corporation (www.verseon.com) is transforming the delay, prevention, and treatment of disease. Using its Deep Quantum Modeling + AI platform, Verseon is rolling out a steady stream of life-changing medicines. Each of the company's drug programs features multiple novel candidates with unique therapeutic properties. None of these candidates can be found by other current methods. Verseon's fast-growing pipeline addresses major human diseases in the areas of cardiometabolic disorders and cancers. The company's supporters and advisors include multiple Nobel laureates, former heads of R&D of major pharmaceutical companies, and various key opinion leaders in medicine.

Media Contact

Walter Jones

372611@email4pr.com

(510) 225-9000

SOURCE Verseon International Corporation