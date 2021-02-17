Edison Oncology to Participate in the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Oncology Holding Corp., a company established to develop and commercialize new therapies targeting the fight against cancer, today announced that Dennis Brown, Ph.D., chairman and Jeffrey Bacha, chief executive officer, will participate in the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference to be held virtually on Monday, February 22 – Friday, February 26, 2021. Mr. Brown and Mr. Bacha will be available to meet with members of the investment community in virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Event: SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

About Edison Oncology

Edison Oncology was founded in 2018 by experienced life science industry veterans to develop and commercialize new therapies targeting the fight against cancer. Edison Oncology leverages a deep understanding of cancer biology and cancer pharmacology in order to identify and advance underdeveloped drug candidates with the potential to overcome treatment resistance and improve survival outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the status of the Company's clinical trials and research programs. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and clinical trials; the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

