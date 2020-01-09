Edison School of Innovation STEAM Showcase to Celebrate School Choice

PEORIA, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Student dance numbers, band performances, and culinary displays will set the mood for celebration at Edison School of Innovation's STEAM Showcase on Saturday, Jan. 25. The showcase will also feature a video detailing Edison School's academic programs, a panel of guest speakers who will share about school choice, and information about the school's after-school offerings and playground-building program.

The "Edison STEAM Showcase" will take place 2-4 p.m. at Life in Christ Lutheran Church and is free and open to the public. More than 150 people are expected to attend, including parents, community members, and legislators.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"The showcase will give our students a chance to share what they learn and how they learn at Edison," said Cheryl Rose, principal at Edison School of Innovation. "It will be an upbeat time to celebrate our community while learning more about school choice."

Life in Christ Lutheran Church is located at 14802 N. 75th Ave.

Edison School of Innovation is a tuition-free, K-8 STEM charter school in Glendale. Edison prepares students for a future that doesn't yet exist by helping them learn to solve problems in a responsible way.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

