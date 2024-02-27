EdisonLearning Collaborates with Mosaic Instructional Planning to Enhance Digital Learning Solutions

News provided by

EdisonLearning

27 Feb, 2024, 10:25 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EdisonLearning, a longtime innovator in public education and leading provider of digital learning solutions for students in grades 6-12, has entered into a strategic alliance with Mosaic Instructional Planning to improve teaching and learning experiences by ensuring instructional best practices across disciplines.

"Throughout our more than three decade legacy, we continually strive to see to it that every student has access to an excellent education, and has the opportunity to attain life skills that unlock their potential," said Thom Jackson, President and CEO of EdisonLearning.

"Today, EdisonLearning's digital products and services offer powerful solutions to improve students' access to a high-quality education, and now with the addition of Mosaic's dynamic lesson planning platform we will be able to provide a unique learning experience that help students thrive," Mr. Jackson stated.

Mosaic IP's dynamic platform will be incorporated into EdisonLearning's eCourse content of more than 150 different core and elective courses, in grades 6-12, to enhance teaching methodologies and evaluate the impact of instruction with lesson planning software that provides ongoing, expert-authored instructional planning support, training, and guided mentorship.

Most important, Mosaic IP will further personalize learning EdisonLearning's eCourses with proprietary strategies that support equitable access to content for all students. Students learn with aligned, rigorous course materials that are personalized, inclusive, and culturally responsive. Like EdisonLearning, Mosaic IP meets students where they are and transforms learning for every student.

Mosaic Instructional Planning is a leading provider of innovative educational solutions. With a mission to ensure that every student has access to a well-prepared teacher, Mosaic IP develops cutting-edge technologies and personalized learning approaches that transform educational experiences. Through their instructional planning platform, Mosaic IP is pushing the boundaries of educational software and revolutionizing the way teachers plan and deliver lessons.

Since its inception, EdisonLearning has delivered comprehensive educational content, resources, and support that help their partners meet diverse learners where they are. The company believes that demographics, economics, and that each child in every home, community, and school deserves every chance to succeed.

Contact: Michael Serpe
[email protected]
754-778-2897

SOURCE EdisonLearning

