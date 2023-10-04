EdisonLearning Offering Broadest Range of Digital Learning Solutions

News provided by

EdisonLearning

04 Oct, 2023, 09:57 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdisonLearning, a longtime innovator in public education and leading provider of digital learning solutions for students in grades K -12, now offers the broadest collection of quality curriculum and educational services in the industry for the 2023-24 school year.

Thom Jackson, President and CEO of EdisonLearning pointed out that, "Today, our digital products and services boast over 12 years of learning gains and achievement success, while supporting a variety of virtual, blended, and alternative learning programs, as we continue to expand offerings to traditional brick and mortar classrooms."

Adding to its eCourse content, delivery, and certified instructors for more than 150 different core and elective courses, in grades 6-12, EdisonLearning presents:

  • Middle School BOOST, curriculum and instruction needed for over-age and under-performing middle school students to fill learning gaps and get back on track for high school.
  • Dual Enrollment program - in collaboration with Acadeum – for high school students to take a college course, giving them a jumpstart on college and prep for a future career.
  • Game Learning, academic content for PK-8 students to engage and learn through interactive games – in concert with Game Learning.
  • Social Emotional Learning and Soft Skill Development courses help students better cope with emotional stress, solve problems, and avoid peer pressure - provided in partnership with Own It! and Fusion Ed.
  • Career and Technical Education eCourse curriculum offers a pathway for students to acquire a tangible skill, prepare for industry certifications, and become familiar with new technologies – in partnership with Pointful Education.

Based on its history of providing comprehensive educational content, resources, and support, EdisonLearning continues to specialize in Professional Learning Courses, ensuring both instructional growth for teachers, and academic growth for students.

Additionally, students who utilize EdisonLearning digital curriculum are fully backed by certified virtual teachers and advisors through Instructional & Student Support Services, which are observed and evaluated using the National Standards for Quality Online Teaching.

"These are just a handful of examples of how our legacy of innovation is continually advanced by every member of our team to keep EdisonLearning in the forefront of our industry," Jackson said.

EdisonLearning has earned a Quality Matters (QM) Certification Mark - the internationally recognized symbol of online and blended course design quality.  It is also a supporter of the 1EdTech TrustED Program, fostering easier integrations with edtech tools to get teachers teaching and students learning.

Contact:         Michael Serpe
                      [email protected]
                      754-778-2897

SOURCE EdisonLearning

Also from this source

EdisonLearning to Offer Dual Enrollment for High School Students to Earn College Credit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.