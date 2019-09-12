Edit Ink Publishers: 'Heather and the Jabberwocky' by Peter Kelton Free!

"An engaging literary novel with characters that are richly developed and a plot that offers exciting moments for readers, the kind of read for those who are into tightly written and delightful prose and strong imagery." – Review for Readers' Favorites by Christian Sia.

Synopsis A vengeful stalker tracks lovely Heather mercilessly from Hong Kong to France to Georgia as her artist husband fends off a Mexican drug cartel's attempts to disrupt their tranquil academic lives. It's an intelligent fantasy, a daunting mystery and a tantalizing adventure in literary fiction, according to pre-publication reviews.

Peter Kelton's most recent five novels rated 20 Five Star reviews.

Peter Kelton, a retired newsman has critiqued more than 450 novels in a national column and has written seven novels of his own in a unique erudite literary style of adventure, mystery, suspense and satire. He grew up in Texas, served overseas in the US Army and returned to Europe as a foreign correspondent. He currently divides his time between his homes in East St. Louis, IL and Querétaro, Mexico. He has ghost written for more than 100 clients and is a top-rated writer for the Upwork Global Inc. free-lance agency. Background includes International News Editor for AMM in the Chilton Division of Capital Cities\ABC Inc. and News Editor for the San Antonio Express-News.

Peter Kelton novels include: Heather and the Jabberwocky, Reminds Me of My Innocence, The Junk Yard Solution, The Trevor Truculence, and The Yesterlings.

