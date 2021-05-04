Edit Kin + Carta begins fresh Dynamics 365 Marketing journey with Microsoft

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edit Kin + Carta, the data, MarTech and CRM specialist within the Kin + Carta Connective, has joined Microsoft as an official agency launch partner for the new Customer Journey Orchestration (CJO) capabilities, which are now available for the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing platform.

The partnership will help clients transform and expand their customer experiences, while Microsoft's existing product will improve through Edit Kin + Carta's expertise. Additionally, Edit Kin + Carta clients will have full access to Microsoft's best-in-class technology.

Edit Kin + Carta became a Microsoft Gold Partner at the beginning of 2020 and is the first partner in the UK to deliver a solo implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, the company's leading Customer Data Platform.

Its expertise in marketing platform implementation, CRM-based loyalty campaigns and project delivery will assist Microsoft in developing closer relationships with enterprise-level CMOs. This is of strategic importance as the tech giant builds its presence in the MarTech sector against names like Salesforce and Oracle.

Rob McGowan, joint managing director at Edit, says: "The team at Edit Kin + Carta has over 25 years of experience in delivering data-driven marketing campaigns and connected customer experiences for some of the world's biggest brands. Personalisation has always been at the heart of what we do.

"We know the tech, but we also know the people and processes behind it, which brings the best of both worlds to Microsoft. We are equally fluent in the language of the CMO and the CTO and can act as the 'bridge' between marketing and technology departments."

Customer journey orchestration within the Microsoft Dynamic 365 Marketing platform equally brings a host of benefits to the Edit Kin + Carta proposition. It is highly scalable and deeply integrated into Microsoft's business applications portfolio. These attributes align closely to the needs of Edit Kin + Carta in delivering data transformation projects that bring tangible enterprise-level transformation to clients.

Rob McGowan explains: "To enable growth in today's competitive environment, businesses need to take a customer-first data strategy to deliver engaging experiences across the customer lifecycle. We're hugely excited by the new opportunities Dynamics 365 Marketing offers in allowing us to engage with new and established customers alike. The new capabilities, powered by Microsoft's leading AI and machine learning technology will allow customers to reach audiences fast, with meaningful, relevant communications."

Lori Lamkin, Vice President, Dynamics 365 Marketing, concludes: "Since we started collaborating with Edit Kin + Carta last year, they have quickly proven to be a valuable partner that can elevate brands' experiences. Not only do they have a wealth of experience in delivering engaging customer experiences and omni-channel CRM campaigns, they understand how to help marketers extract maximum value from the Dynamics 365 Marketing platform.

"We're excited to be working with Edit Kin + Carta as a strategic partner for Dynamics 365 Marketing with customer journey orchestration. We are confident their expertise will enable our mutual customers to elevate their customer experiences across the entire lifecycle."

About Edit Kin + Carta

Edit Kin + Carta delivers data solutions, customer acquisition and retention campaigns for some of the world's most recognised brands, including Jaguar Land Rover, Tesco Bank, The British Heart Foundation and Shell.

The agency's mission is "to turn data into profit" by combining technology, strategy, and insight to deliver attributable growth for clients.

Based out of Bath, and London, Edit Kin + Carta's team of talented 'Editors' is over 100-strong. It brings together data scientists, CRM specialists, planners, engineers, and tech strategists to provide consultancy and develop data-informed customer engagement solutions and campaigns.

Edit Kin + Cara is part of the Kin + Carta Connective, a global consulting and digital transformation business built for the 2020s.

