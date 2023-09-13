Editage Launches Research Companion: A Holistic Approach to Empower US Researchers

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Editage — a brand of Cactus Communications (CACTUS) —  a science communication and technology company —  unveiled its publication support service tailored for US researchers. This comprehensive service aims to assist researchers at every step, from manuscript crafting to its broader dissemination, ensuring that their work not only meets the exacting publication standards of academic journals but also reaches its intended audiences, thereby amplifying the impact of research and increasing professional recognition for researchers.  

Editage US launch
The new offering from Editage goes beyond conventional publication aids. Along with language refinement and pre-submission peer reviews, researchers can also benefit from targeted services such as Q1/Q2 journal support and AI-powered editing. Further, by partnering with academic publishers, journals, and societies, Editage enhances the visibility of research through strategic avenues like effective social media plans, compelling research graphics, and engaging reels. By acting as end-to-end research companions who go the extra mile, the new services will also help authors and researchers save time, increase publishing confidence, and gain expert feedback, thereby allowing them to focus on the core research.

Commenting on the announcement, Abhishek Goel, CEO and Co-Founder, CACTUS, said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of Editage's new service offering for researchers in the US. The latest initiative by Editage is an attempt to listen to the concerns of US researchers and provide expert solutions that help them publish to their potential with ease and increase the impact their research brings."

Having begun as a language support provider, Editage has expanded its horizons over the years. Today, it offers an array of services that cater to both the publication and impact-enhancement needs of authors and publishers globally.

To learn more about the new service, please visit the website http://www.editage.us/.

