Edith Santos of NTT Honored with Women in Cybersecurity Award from Cyber Defense Magazine

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT Ltd., the world-leading global technology services provider, is proud to announce Edith Santos, Director, Global Incident Response, has been named as a winner of the 2019 Cyber Defense Global Awards for the Women in Cybersecurity category from Cyber Defense Magazine. Not only does this award recognize Edith's contributions to NTT and the cybersecurity landscape, but also her commitment to mentoring and blazing a trail for other women in the industry.

Prior to joining NTT, Edith served in law enforcement for nearly two decades working undercover as a detective as well as a hostage negotiator before joining the Dallas Secret Service task force. Her background in law enforcement, as well as time in the private sector working for Bank of America, equipped her with the leadership and decision-making skills needed for her current role with NTT's global cyber threat intelligence network.

"Edith has an unparalleled drive and the right skills to protect the public—whether it be in law enforcement or in cybersecurity," said Matt Gyde, president and CEO, Security Division at NTT Ltd. "Her unique perspective is one of the greatest assets she brings to problem solving for our clients. Incident Response requires incredible focus and competence in a crisis situation. This award is well-deserved, and I'm proud to have Edith on our NTT team."

NTT as an organization is committed to increasing the presence of women in cybersecurity. In June, the company announced its sponsorship of the inaugural Women in Cybersecurity Award, launched at Internet Security World in Vienna and London, as part of an initiative to recognize and inspire talented female professionals and newcomers in the cybersecurity industry.

"With cybercrime heading into the tens of billions of records stolen and potentially trillions of dollars in damages, we are proud to recognize Edith Santos and NTT as an award-winning innovator that offers a new approach to defeat these criminals," said Pierlugi Paganini, editor-in-chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.



Security is a division of NTT Ltd., a global technology services company bringing together the expertise of leaders in the field, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security. The Security division helps clients create a digital business that is secure by design. With unsurpassed threat intelligence, we help you to predict, detect, and respond to cyberthreats, while supporting business innovation and managing risk. Security has 10 SOCs, seven R&D centers, over 2,000 security experts and handles hundreds of thousands of security incidents annually across six continents. Security ensures that resources are used effectively by delivering the right mix of Managed Security Services, Security Consulting Services and Security Technology.

NTT Ltd. partners with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace, and deliver services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at our new website hello.global.ntt.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's seventh year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. In this program, we are particularly interested in highlighting cybersecurity companies who have a presence outside of the USA and/or a more global focus. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

