Editor Of The Put Old On Hold Journal Trashes Misleading Anti-Aging Claims

SURPRISE, Ariz., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Put Old on Hold Journal is starting its 20th year of publication, and in celebration, founder and editor-in-chief 92-year-old Barbara Morris reveals what has worked and is working for her. She says there is a new way for mature women to keep their appearance as well as mental and physical competence long-term. Barbara says, "Advertisements and enticing claims of everlasting beauty lead many women to waste money on expensive lotions, creams, and potions that don't work. In contrast, The Put Old on Hold Journal delivers tried and tested strategies I've learned having lived into my nineties."

Barbara Morris, 92

At The Put Old on Hold Journal, women learn:

New, "use-it-now" information about products and techniques to keep and prolong youthful qualities during the aging process. Typical anti-aging advertising uses teen girls to promote sales pitches for lotions, creams, and fantasy techniques that don't work for older women.

Learn how to reset body age.

How to stay sexy and vital for a lifetime with products, strategies, and techniques older women need and want.

How to tackle dating issues for older women and learn how to avoid and solve them. We have first-hand experience!

Don't advertise your age. After childbearing years are over, a woman's age should be forgotten. Don't allow awareness of age to rule or ruin lives.

Advanced age alone does not determine or cause "old age decline", nor does it control mental competence or physical fitness.

Learn Barbara's personal discovery that helps clear brain fog

What to expect from reading the Put Old on Hold Journal:

Good humor is part of our publishing culture.

Without apology, we explore controversial issues that impact women's health. We provide common-sense ideas and solutions for older women who want to continue growing, blossoming and staying sexy and vital.

We are not part of the "cancel culture". We say what we mean and mean what we say. The reader's right to express opinions is encouraged and respected.

