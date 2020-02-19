EDJX and 6x7 Networks Partner to Expand EDJX's Serverless Edge Computing Platform Across 6x7's Global Network

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EDJX , a pioneer in decentralized planet-scale edge computing technology, today announced its partnership with 6x7 Networks, the world's only fully encrypted global telecommunications carrier. EDJX recently launched the public beta of its EDJX Serverless Edge , allowing industry-first access to a secure platform for writing, testing and deploying IoT, M2M, and Mobile edge apps. EDJX and 6x7 Networks are deploying the EDJX Serverless Edge computing platform across 6x7 Networks' 500+ Points-of-Presence (PoPs) and 100,000+ edge locations worldwide. Upon launch the EDJX Serverless Edge will be one of the most expansive edge computing networks in the market, adding thousands of 6x7 Networks locations available for use by developers.

6x7 Networks has accumulated vast infrastructure resources over two decades to support the demand from enterprise data growth. Among the benefits and challenges the partnership addresses, EDJX instantly gives 6x7 Networks a full suite of cloud services, including serverless computing, object storage and distributed ledger, turning 6x7 Networks into a formidable cloud service provider at the edge. EDJX's Serverless Edge platform will be deployed on 6x7 Networks infrastructure in data centers, PoPs and edge locations.

The combination of 6x7 Networks high-speed connectivity and EDJX unique serverless edge platform will make it easy for developers to access vast amounts of compute resources in close proximity to the devices and connected things they serve.

"As the world's only fully encrypted global communications carrier, 6x7 Networks is the perfect partner for EDJX. We have set out to create the most expansive network of edge computing ever conceived," said John Cowan, co-founder and CEO of EDJX.

"IoT Developers know that when it comes to edge, proximity matters. 6x7 Networks empowered by EDJX technology is the ultimate solution for software developers," said James Thomason, co-founder and CTO of EDJX.

"EDJX's platform enables developers to deploy applications with ease across our global Tier 1 infrastructure network. Use cases with sub-millisecond latency across entire metro areas, including full cellular Evolved Packet Cores, are now possible. 6x7 Networks and EDJX are uniquely positioned to enable innovation at the edge across 6 continents and 190 countries," said Benjamin Cannon, 6x7 Networks CEO.

Edge computing has been widely recognized by analysts as a top trend for 2020 due to the explosion in data processing demands. These demands will result from edge applications serving trillions, not billions of IoT and IIoT devices; applications that require computing resources as close as possible to the person or device. 6x7 Networks and EDJX have the network and platform to address the needs of developers.

The partnership extends 6x7 Networks' service capabilities and offers a superior edge developer user experience. Developers can sign up for immediate access and try EDJX Serverless Edge for free by visiting the EDJX web site at http://edjx.io .

About EDJX

EDJX is an edge computing platform that makes it easy to write IoT applications using serverless computing, increase the responsiveness of edge applications, and secure edge data at the source. We help businesses handle the explosive demand for data processing to serve real-world edge computing applications including industrial IoT, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and robotics. Led by cloud industry veterans John Cowan and James Thomason, EDJX is a privately held company based in Raleigh, NC. To learn more about EDJX, visit its website at https://edjx.io .

About 6x7 Networks

6x7 Networks, LLC is the world's only fully encrypted global telecommunications carrier. Serving the data communications needs of enterprise businesses, government, healthcare, finance, and national interests across the globe for over 26 years, 6x7 applies government-grade security on all links to meet or exceed FIPS-140 standards in hardware on its redundant and highly-available global tier 1 telco backbone. To better serve its customers, 6x7 owns and operates 2 Carrier-Neutral Datacenters in San Francisco and San Mateo, in addition to its Bay Area, California, Chicago, NYC, and global network of PoPs which are integrated into other wholesale carrier partner networks in order to deliver a global wholesale footprint to the carrier community. This ensures a cost-effective, scalable and threat-resilient network that is committed to the telecommunications environment and their respective clients. For more information, visit https://www.6x7networks.com .

