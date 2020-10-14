EDJX Announces Edge Delivery Platform and $3M in New Funding at Edge Computing World

"With EDJX, developers can accelerate websites, build smarter, faster apps and backends, deliver content, and run code closer to users and connected things." Tweet this

EDJX CDN – accelerate websites, apps, file downloads, and more by serving content from EDJX's global edge network.

EDJX DNS – a fully managed, globally distributed DNS service with instant updates and geographic routing that lets developers direct and control traffic based on location.

EDJX Serverless – build smarter, more responsive apps, APIs, and backends without managing servers.

EDJX Serverless DB – create low-latency distributed apps and scalable data pipelines without managing databases.

"Our Edge Delivery Platform greatly enhances the deployment of current and next-generation applications across all industry segments," said EDJX CTO James Thomason. "With EDJX, developers can accelerate websites, build smarter, faster apps and backends, deliver content, and run code closer to users and connected things."

"EDJX is unique because it is a fully distributed platform," said EDJX CEO John Cowan. "This means we can dramatically lower the cost of edge computing while delivering at planet-scale and giving developers complete freedom and control with no lock-in."

EDJX's Edge Delivery Platform also comes to market partly through EDJX's latest fundraise of $3M. "We are thrilled to be the lead investors in EDJX's latest round," said Ryan Kole, Partner at VCapital. "EDJX represents the future of serverless and IoT, which has an exploding market forecast. Now is the time to be investing in a company with such great potential under the leadership of technology industry veterans John Cowan, EDJX CEO, and James Thomason, EDJX CTO."

EDJX has also appointed IT thought-leader, author and influencer Joe Weinman to the EDJX advisory board, which already includes such luminaries as Dean Nelson, recently CIO at Uber. Weinman holds decades of leadership experience in networking, cloud, datacenters, interconnection, and IT, including R&D, product management, corporate strategy, marketing and sales, business development, and operations. He is a global keynote speaker and author, board member, and inventor with 26 issued patents in cloud computing, networking, and related technologies. Perhaps best known for his seminal Cloudonomics, he is also the author of books on digital strategy and fog computing, and was the contributing editor of the Cloud Economics column for IEEE Cloud Computing magazine.

"A decade ago I analyzed the cost and performance trade-offs of centralization and dispersion and predicted the rise of the edge; EDJX founders John Cowan and James Thomason are not only making this vision a reality, but have engineered a unique platform with disruptive cost and performance," said Joe Weinman. "It's a pleasure and an honor to collaborate with the Board and the management team to help shape the company's direction and help it realize its potential."

Initial projects over the past year have seen customers realize significant benefits and results using EDJX technology. These benefits include accelerated delivery of websites, videos, downloads, easily built distributed applications that run faster, closer to users and devices, while saving and processing data near the source. This not only reduces cloud, network, and storage bills, but accelerates time to innovation and enhances business results.

EDJX is participating at Edge Computing World this week with other significant company announcements being made. Follow EDJX on Linkedn and Twitter @edjx_io.

Users can sign up for the EDJX Edge Delivery Platform on the EDJX website . With sign-up, the first 100 qualified users receive a year of free edge delivery service via the public beta at the Professional plan level (a $2400 value). The EDJX Edge Delivery Platform is available now—contact EDJX sales at http://edjx.io .

About EDJX

EDJX is an edge computing platform that makes it easy to write edge and IoT applications using serverless computing, accelerate content delivery, increase the responsiveness of edge applications, and secure edge data at the source. EDJX helps businesses handle the explosive demand for data processing to serve real-world edge computing applications, including industrial IoT, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and robotics. Led by cloud industry veterans John Cowan and James Thomason, EDJX is a privately held company based in Raleigh, NC. To learn more about EDJX, visit https://edjx.io and follow EDJX on LinkedIn and Twitter @edjx_io.

SOURCE EDJX, Inc.

Related Links

http://edjx.io

