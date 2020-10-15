EDJX Launches the World's First Distributed CDN and Serverless Platform at the Edge

"Launching the world's first distributed serverless CDN platform at the edge through this partnership" Tweet this

"Launching the world's first distributed serverless CDN platform at the edge through this partnership with a leading global data center provider means that we're able to provide customers with a solution that rivals any similar solution in the market," said EDJX CEO John Cowan.

The roll out across Cyxtera data centers will feature EdjBlock TM, a new solution launched by EDJX, ITRenew and Virtual Power Systems (VPS). EdjBlock is a pre-integrated edge computing infrastructure that enables rapid deployment and monetization of distributed CDN and edge computing services. ITRenew, the global leader in Circular Cloud and sustainable data center infrastructure, is equipping the platform with flexible, cost-effective Sesame by ITRenew rack-scale compute and storage solutions that make it easier to scale efficiently and achieve sustainability goals. EdjBlock systems also include Software Defined Power control from industry pioneer Virtual Power Systems (VPS) to optimize uptime and efficiency.

"Cyxtera is focused on delivering the diversity of innovative infrastructure solutions that meet the demands of today's enterprise customers," said Holland Barry, Senior Vice President and Field CTO, Cyxtera. "We see tremendous potential in rolling out a truly global edge computing platform in our data centers in partnership with EDJX. We believe this partnership will enable customers that require infrastructure closer to end users to deliver the kind of efficiency that can make a meaningful difference in their business performance."

EDJX is committed to building out the edge sustainably, and developers will now have a faster service for less money to build, deploy and accelerate IoT apps.

The first three facilities will be fully operational by December 2020. EDJX recently announced the public limited beta of its CDN, DNS, Serverless, and Serverless DB services for developers. By signing up for the beta, the first 100 qualified developers get an entire year of free service at the Professional Tier ($200/mo). Plus, beta participants will be given priority for new releases, product enhancements, and future discounts. Developers can sign up for the Beta by filling out this form with 6 short questions to qualify (https://edjx.io/beta) .

About EDJX

EDJX is an edge computing platform that makes it easy to write edge and IoT applications using serverless computing, accelerate content delivery, increase the responsiveness of edge applications, and secure edge data at the source. EDJX helps businesses handle the explosive demand for data processing to serve real-world edge computing applications, including industrial IoT, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and robotics. Led by cloud industry veterans John Cowan and James Thomason, EDJX is a privately held company based in Raleigh, NC. To learn more about EDJX, visit https://edjx.io and follow EDJX on LinkedIn and Twitter @edjx_io.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of 62 data centers in 29 markets around the world, providing services to more than 2,000 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. For more information please visit www.cyxtera.com

