Edlio Acquires eChalk, Leading Provider of Accessible School Websites

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edlio announces its acquisition of eChalk, a K-12 accessible website and communication company based in New York, NY. The transaction brings together two of the leading providers of accessible school websites, combining decades of experience to better serve school communities.

"eChalk is a leader in school communication," says Ali Arsan, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Edlio. "Edlio and eChalk are both pioneers of K-12 technology, creating the first products to power school websites over 20 years ago and establishing them as essential platforms in the K-12 market. We also share a commitment to client service, each going above and beyond to help our school partners improve trust and communication with their staff, students, parents, and community."

"School communications, website accessibility, and client relationships are core to our mission at eChalk, creating a natural alignment with Edlio's values," says Daniel Watts, Chief Executive Officer of eChalk. "All of us at eChalk are excited about the partnership with Edlio and look forward to working together as a combined team."

School leaders currently using eChalk can expect continued support and improvements to the website platform. "Bringing eChalk into the Edlio family will create more value for our clients by combining resources and expertise," says Arsan. "We are committed to supporting and enhancing the eChalk platform and offering eChalk customers access to Edlio's broader product portfolio."

ABOUT EDLIO:

Edlio (www.edlio.com) has been the foundation for building trust in K-12 communities for 20 years. We make it easy for schools and districts to consolidate website management, communication tools, and online payments into one service. Edlio CMS makes managing a beautiful online presence easy. Edlio Broadcast connects school to home with auto-translated voice, text, and email messaging. And OSP (Online School Payments) by Edlio simplifies collecting and managing online fees and donations, with built-in financial reporting.

ABOUT ECHALK:

eChalk (www.echalk.com) is a premier provider of accessible school websites and communication tools for K-12 schools and districts. Headquartered in New York, NY, eChalk has been serving the K-12 community with innovative online learning and communication platforms since 1999. eChalk was founded on a simple mission: creating software solutions that make life easier for students, parents, teachers, and administrators. eChalk's platform integrates an easy-to-use CMS, website accessibility tools, mobile emergency alerts and notifications, and online spaces for classes and groups into one simple, organized online space for communication, connection, and collaboration.

