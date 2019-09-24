Edlong Enriches Brings Free Meals to Families Fighting Cancer Through Continued Partnership with Culinary Care

"Cancer patients have such much on their plate, unfortunately it's not always food," says Courtney White, President & Founder, Culinary Care. "In fact, every year, one in five cancer deaths are a direct consequence of malnutrition. We believe reducing this statistic starts with the simple act of providing a good, delicious meal for patients to enjoy with their family and friends. Edlong has been an incredible partner in this effort. Their ongoing support helps fill thousands of plates each year with free meals."

For this year's challenge, Edlong was teamed up with MFK Chef Alisha Elenz, a 2019 James Beard Rising Star nominee, Jean Banchet Rising Chef of the Year, and 2019 Crain's Chicago 20 in their 20's, to prepare a vegetarian dish of crispy tofu with mojo verde, cous cous, and cucumber. They also worked with pastry Chef Genie Kwon, formerly of two Michelin starred restaurant Oriole, 2014 Jean Banchet Rising Pastry Chef of the Year, and 2017 Jean Banchet Best Pastry Chef of the Year nominee.

"Culinary Care's mission hits home for so many people in our office. Giving back is an integral part of our culture and this event is a fun, feel-good way to honor all those in our lives who have been touched by this unfair disease. Our team loves interacting with the chefs, learning new cooking skills, and having the chance to support such an important cause," says Adriene Summers, Customer Service/Organizational Specialist at Edlong.

Will Edlong be taking home the "Best Dish" award? Winners will be announced at the Gourmand Gala on Thursday, October 17th. The gala will feature tasting tables from 20+ top local chefs and mixologists, including a James Beard Room powered by ITW Food Equipment Group. To support Edlong at this year's gala, you can purchase tickets at https://www.gourmandgala.com/.

Culinary Care is a not-for-profit organization helping cancer patients live happier and healthier lives through food. Working towards this mission, Culinary Care's current program delivers free restaurant prepared meals to cancer patients as well their families, during outpatient treatments. The hospital does not provide any meals during these visits, leaving patients with no food during their 4–15 hour long stay. Culinary Care is on pace to deliver 3,500 meals in 2019. Culinarycare.org

Experience the science and art of authentic taste. Edlong has the broadest global portfolio of dairy flavors and is the only certified woman-owned flavor house in the food manufacturing industry (WBNEC). Founded in 1914, we are committed to world-class service in custom flavor development, applications and culinary support, regulatory compliance and supply chain performance. Our broad portfolio of dairy and dairy-free flavors improves classic taste profiles for Cheese, Butter, Sweet Dairy, Cream and Milk. We also deliver unique functional value in the flavor and mouthfeel of sugar-reduced products, and mask nutritional ingredients in foods and beverages. edlong.com

