edly, Inc. Selected as Finalist in the GSV Cup Premier Global Competition for Emerging Companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- edly, Inc. the ISA marketplace was announced as one of the Elite 200 companies who will compete in the GSV Cup and will now present at the 2020 ASU GSV Summit. The ASU GSV Summit gathers leaders in government, education, and work advancing social and economic mobility by bending the arc of human potential through innovation. Three companies will be chosen as finalists during the Summit, receiving a prize package of $250,000 in cash and $100,000 in Google Cloud credits.

"Congratulations to all the Elite 200 companies selected by the GSV Cup team," said edly CEO Chris Ricciardi. "We look forward to the ASU GSV Summit which for years has cultivated talented, motivated teams to positively impact education."

The GSV Cup is a unique cross-sector competition -- spanning "pre-K to gray" sectors, including technologies in corporate learning and talent management, workforce analytics, early childhood, K-12, HireED and postsecondary education. The Elite 200 represent 21 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, North America, and South America.

The 2020 ASU GSV Summit will be held from March 30 to April 1 in San Diego. The 2019 Summit drew 5,000 attendees from over 45 countries, including more than 300 investors representing $7+ trillion of capital.

About edly, Inc.

edly Inc. is the ISA marketplace, connecting accredited ISA investors with ISA issuers such as colleges, skills academies and vocational schools. The company is headquartered in New York.

With one contact point, schools gain access to the entire market of ISA investors through the edly marketplace. And using edly's ISAAC calculator, schools can see how choice of terms relate to the creation of an attractive tuition funding alternative for students. Schools can easily test the funding terms each month, with certainty of funding – now and in the future, in any amount.

