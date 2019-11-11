EDM Americas Completes Sale of US RIM Business to Access

MOOSIC, Pennsylvania, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EDM Americas, the US information management company, announced today that it has completed the trade and asset sale of its US RIM business to Access, the largest privately held records and information management company in the world, for an undisclosed sum.

The sale of assets includes 14 records storage facilities across the US. These provide records management services of primarily paper and fiche records.

Jimmy Eyerman, President at EDM Americas, said: "The sale of our RIM business provides evidence of our continued focus on building and strengthening our market leading positions in digital mailrooms and scanning services, outbound print solutions, and innovative digital solutions which help our customers better connect with and serve their customers. We aim to grow our business through these digital transformation offerings and remain confident in our ability to strengthen our market leading position."

EDM Americas

EDM Americas is a leading B2B outsourced services provider, with deep expertise in Digital Mailroom, Digitization and Digital solutions. Helping organizations in Financial Services, Healthcare and Government to secure, digitize and speed-up back and middle office processes. EDM Americas headquarters are located in Moosic, PA.

SOURCE EDM Americas