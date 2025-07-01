EDM Council and Object Management Group Combine to Create Global End-to-End Data and Standards Authority

First-of-its-kind non-profit trade association to foster the growth of data, software, systems, knowledge engineering, and standards capability

NEW YORK and BOSTON, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EDM Council®, the global association for data management, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Object Management Group® (OMG®), the open membership, not-for-profit technology consortium. The combination brings together more than 700 corporate and public-sector member organizations, eight regional hubs, and a combined 50-year portfolio of internationally adopted standards and technology into a single non-profit association. The agreement is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

With this acquisition, and reflecting the global growth of the organization, EDM Council is now named EDM Association, representing the first-of-its-kind non-profit trade association fostering the growth of data, software, systems, knowledge engineering, and standards capability. It will double its industry reach, representing more than 30,000 professionals worldwide as the leading global community helping organizations build trust and confidence in the data and standards they rely on.

Specifically, it will aggregate a portfolio of globally-adopted data management frameworks, OMG and ISO standards, digital engineering, digital twin, augmented reality innovation, software quality, research, communities of practice, training and more under one roof to deliver seamless support across the data and innovation lifecycle, enabling members to move from raw data to real-world solutions that drive success with a single, authoritative standards partner and community of experts.

"By bringing our two associations together, with OMG's deep technical heritage and EDM Council's best practices and governance leadership, we are strengthening the connections between data management, standards and innovation that make data truly portable, interoperable and AI-ready to drive organizations' success," said John Bottega, President, EDM Association.

"OMG's mission has always been to create open, vendor-neutral standards and tech communities that unlock innovation," said Bill Hoffman, Chairman & CEO, Object Management Group. "Joining forces with EDM Council and forming EDM Association accelerates that mission, expanding our reach and giving our members an immediate on-ramp to enterprise-grade data governance and expanded certification services."

"Everyone from business leaders, CIOs, CDOs, and regulators are navigating an increasingly complex digital future," said Peter Serenita, Chairman of the Board of Directors, EDM Association. "Now they finally have a single, integrated organization with a comprehensive end-to-end data capability and roadmap, along with a deep professional network, for gleaning value from their data and technology assets."

Adding OMG's standards adoption process ensures that emerging specifications can achieve swift adoption, with potential onward pathways to ISO standardization. The addition of OMG's communities, such as the Digital Twin Consortium, AREA (Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance), and CISQ (Consortium for Information and Software Quality), opens new pathways for innovation across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and defense.

Current members of either organization will benefit from an expanded industry portfolio to foster interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation, access to broader SME expertise and industry insights, strengthened professional development opportunities, and an extended regional presence for global networking.

About the EDM Association

EDM Association (formerly the EDM Council) is the world's largest industry association dedicated to advancing trusted data, analytics and technology standards. With more than 350 member organizations across financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, telecom, public sector and technology, EDM Association provides globally recognized data management frameworks, standards, technical specifications and professional certification programs that enable organizations to innovate with confidence. Learn more at edmcouncil.org.

About Object Management Group (OMG)

When tech organizations, governments, and academia must solve discrete pieces of a technology puzzle or discuss matters of common interest, they often seek to join or form a consortium. Since 1989, Object Management Group® (OMG®) has created and nurtured a productive community with common technology interests and problems to resolve. OMG communities include Augmented Reality Enterprise Alliance (AREA), Consortium for Information and Software Quality™ (CISQ™), Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) and OMG Standards Development Organization (SDO®). OMG is global, not-for-profit, and vendor-neutral. Visit www.omg.org for more information.

For a listing of OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.