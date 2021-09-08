Edmit and Ascent Funding Partner to Help the Next Generation of College Students Succeed Financially

BOSTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmit , the award-winning company helping families make smarter financial decisions about college, and Ascent Funding , named Best Private Student Loan of 2021 by Forbes Advisor and NerdWallet, today announced a partnership that will provide college-bound students and their families with the tools and resources needed to navigate paying for college. Ascent, the nation's leading outcomes-based lender, joins other partners of Edmit including Jump$tart and AFCPE® to help more students access college with less debt.

"From the very beginning, we have always put students first, and we want to make sure every student has the resources they need to be successful in school," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ken Ruggiero. "Financial wellness is not a topic taught in high school, and students, especially first-generation students, need tools like Edmit to make informed decisions about their investment in higher education. We are excited to partner with Edmit as they help close a critical gap by preparing high school students to select a college with the right financial fit."

Ascent is providing high school students and their families with complimentary access to Edmit Plus, which uses a student's academic merits and family finances to provide data-driven recommendations on college affordability. Students can access personalized net price information, estimated monthly loan repayment amounts, and projected post-graduation earnings based on college and major. This, along with other factors, comprise Edmit's overall "financial fit" grade, which makes it easy to compare multiple schools' estimated financial outcomes for a specific student.

Nick Ducoff, Co-founder and President of Edmit, said, "Selecting a college is one of the biggest financial investments a young person will make in her life. At Edmit, we believe in the importance of equipping families with the knowledge, tools, and resources to ensure that all high school students have access to make informed postsecondary financial decisions. We're thrilled to partner with Ascent Funding to offer high school students the tools and guidance they need to make the best higher education choices possible."

With Edmit, students and families can:

Estimate financial and merit aid, determine affordability, and reduce the cost of college through financial aid appeals;

Research post-graduation earnings by college and major; and

Build a financial plan, which may include taking out student loans if necessary.

"Edmit's work is needed more than ever," said Ken Ruggiero. "A recent survey by Hobsons found the share of students citing 'financial aid' as a top factor in their college choice jumped from 39% in 2019 to 59% in 2020. Working together with Edmit, we can help more high school students make more informed financial decisions with respect to college."

If you are an educator who would like to learn more about bringing Edmit's no-cost resources to your school, visit www.edmit.me/educators.

About Edmit

Edmit helps families make smarter college financial decisions so they're better off after college. Founded by former university leaders, our tools and resources for saving, planning, and paying for college have saved families millions of dollars on tuition and loan payments. Edmit's software provides families with personalized reports on how to afford college, including cost estimates, and financial fit scores based on projected ability to repay student debt. Edmit's book, Better Off After College, was a #1 best-seller on Amazon. For more information about Edmit, visit www.edmit.me

About Ascent

Ascent is the leading outcomes-focused company committed to student success and is on a mission to revolutionize the way students pay for higher education at more than 2,500 traditional colleges/universities and coding bootcamps. Ascent offers better financing options, student-driven innovation, and financial wellness resources to enable more informed financial decisions today that create brighter future opportunities for students tomorrow. Ascent believes education is an investment in the future and aims to empower students from all economic backgrounds to maximize their return on that investment. Ascent has been named the Best Private Student Loan for 2021 by Forbes Advisor and NerdWallet. For more information about Ascent, visit www.ascentfunding.com

