EDMO® Announces Nation-Wide Virtual Clubs and Coaching to Fill the Gap of School Distance Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EDMO , an educational non-profit that offers a live, online interactive learning platform for kids, today announced it is offering a line up of fall programming, which includes virtual weekly clubs and one-on-one coaching. EDMO's mission is to create equitable access to science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) and social emotional learning (SEL) skill building for children in Pre-K to 8th grade. EDMO can be a resource for kids and their adults as they transition to a fluctuating school day that may include remote, hybrid and asynchronous learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At EDMO, we offer live, online, interactive programs to meet the needs, schedules and budgets of any family," said Eduardo Caballero, Co-founder and Executive Director, EDMO. "The virtual clubs and coaching that we are providing this fall are helping families fill the gap in an ever changing and varied school day. "

EDMO Virtual Clubs

EDMO Virtual Clubs are designed for small groups in Pre-K through 8th grade and are all held online. EDMO Clubs meet for five days with the same instructor and kids to build online friendships and a comforting routine. Parents and kids can choose from a week long club that meets Monday through Friday, or, a Once-a-Week club that meets once for five consecutive weeks. Clubs meet for 90 minutes at the same time each day, with Pre-K and Kindergarten clubs meeting for 60 minutes. Parents and kids can sign up for clubs such as Amazing Art, Scratch Game Builder, Science Quest, DIY Creations, Virtual Musical Beats, Lego Animation, Roblox, Minecraft, etc.

EDMO Online One-on-One Coaching

EDMO Online Coaching offers one-on-one coaching sessions for academic subjects like Math, English, Science, or hobbies like Roblox, painting, ukulele, yoga. Coaches are talented, smart, passionate and kind people who create meaningful mentor relationships with youth. Each coach works with families to set their availability.

Registration and Pricing

Register for EDMO Clubs at https://campedmo.org/locations/edmo-clubs/ .

Pre-K through Kindergarten Club pricing is currently discounted to $85 per club, ( $17 /hour).

per club, ( /hour). 1st through 8th Grade Club pricing is currently discounted to $127 per club, ( $17 /hour).

per club, ( /hour). EDMO's mission is to create equal access to high-quality learning. Tuition and donations support families impacted by systemic inequity and COVID-19.

If families need financial assistance, instant Honor Code pricing is available here .

Register for EDMO Coaching at https://campedmo.org/locations/edmo-coach/

Pricing is currently discounted to $50 per hour.

"We were impressed with how quickly EDMO pivoted to fill the widening gap of social connection during the pandemic and provide a safe, interactive and fun environment for our daughter," said Lovingly and Samuel Park, parents. "The peace of mind that EDMO online programs have brought my family during this unusual time has been wonderful. "

EDMO's virtual summer program was recently awarded a 2020 New York Life Foundation Excellence in Summer Learning Award from the National Summer Learning Association. EDMO has taken learnings from its summer program and applied them to its fall programming that is designed to provide enrichment opportunities, as well as set students up for academic success during this unprecedented time.

About EDMO:

EDMO® is a 501(c)3 educational non-profit enrichment organization that offers a live, online interactive learning platform. The company's mission is to create equitable access to science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) and social emotional learning (SEL) skill building for children in Pre-K to 8th grade, as well as schools and organizations. For the last seventeen years EDMO has run in-person summer camps and after school programs for 20,000 kids. Since COVID-19, EDMO has pivoted to a completely online platform offering a variety of live programs to meet the needs of families, educators and schools. EDMO is based in the San Francisco Bay Area; please visit us at www.campedmo.com or follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook.

