EDMO Distributors Celebrates Golden Anniversary

"EDMO has been able to adapt to an ever-changing market and continues to prove itself as a provider of world-class customer service and products. We look forward to many more years of continued success." Tweet this

From the company's inception, the underlying principles driving the business emphasized quality products and exceptional service. Today, EDMO maintains that vision while representing more than 300 manufacturers and serving commercial, corporate, military, and general aviation customers in the fixed-wing and rotor markets.

EDMO's core values define the company's culture of dazzling its customers, remaining positive, taking ownership, doing the right thing, and insisting on the higher standard—all while enjoying the ride. This focus creates an environment where the team is able to build lasting value for both customers and vendors by nurturing customer relationships, developing innovative services, and delivering top-quality products and service.

"It's amazing to be part of the aviation industry from the days where avionics systems were a conglomeration of multiple components made by several different manufacturers and then witness the evolution to today's comprehensive and fully integrated solutions," says Schmidt. "EDMO has been able to adapt to an ever-changing market and continues to prove itself as a provider of world-class customer service and products. We look forward to many more years of continued success."

About EDMO Distributors, Inc.

Based in Spokane, Washington, EDMO Distributors has secured a reputation as one of the most reliable sources for aircraft electronics, test equipment, installation supplies, wire and cable, tooling, and pilot supplies. EDMO's commitment to providing the best service and the largest selection possible has made it a company that customers count on and trust. EDMO maintains a stringent quality control system and is an ISO 9001:2008/AS9120 registered company. Visit edmo.com for more information.

SOURCE EDMO Distributors Inc.

Related Links

https://www.edmo.com/

