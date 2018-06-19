Edmond Public Schools Partners with Cenergistic to Implement Energy Conservation Program

The project will begin on July 1, 2018 and help schools within the district implement behavioral changes to reduce energy use across the district to drive costs savings. The administration hopes to leverage the program, which provides a full-time Energy Specialist to help monitor and maintain energy efficiencies and policies, to reach a goal of $2.5M in net savings over the five-year contract term.

Cenergistic engineers and experts will work closely with the embedded Energy Specialist and other Edmond Public Schools personnel to audit and optimize each energy-using system throughout the district. The conservation program will also help the district qualify for ENERGY STAR® certification with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

"We are committed to being good stewards of public funds and since partnering with Cenergistic does not require a capital investment, it just makes sense," explained Superintendent Bret Towne. "The program is funded solely by the savings it generates which will allow the district to redirect any saved energy dollars to other priorities."

Partnering with Cenergistic is one of many steps Edmond Public Schools has taken over the past several years to lessen the cost of energy consumption.

"The installation of HVAC upgrades at several schools has allowed us to recoup significant energy savings as well as receive rebates," said Chief Operations Office Justin Coffelt. "Partnering with Cenergistic to achieve even more savings is sensible and could qualify us for additional rebates in the future."

District officials are also hopeful that the partnership will instill the importance of energy conservation into the minds of staff and students for a more sustainable future.

About Cenergistic

For more than 30 years Cenergistic has helped over 1,500 K-12 districts find more than $5B in hidden electricity, natural gas and water savings by applying technology and behavior-based conservation programs on their campuses. Superintendents, CFOs, COOs and board members can reduce energy and water spending by 30% annually with no up-front capital investment. Cenergistic's program improves the comfort and quality of the classroom environment, helping students achieve their full learning potential. The Cenergistic program supplements the facility managers' expertise with specialized engineers and technology to optimize their energy spend. For 10 consecutive years, Cenergistic has been recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. Our clients represent 52% of all K-12 schools who are ENERGY STAR® certified. To learn more visit www.cenergistic.com.

About Edmond Public Schools

Edmond Public Schools has 17 elementary schools, six middle schools, three high schools, two alternative high school programs and an early childhood center. The district spans 130 square miles.

