EDMONDS SCHOOL DISTRICT PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA EVENT

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmonds School District ("Edmonds") recently discovered an incident that may have impacted the privacy of information related to certain students, staff, and parents. While Edmonds is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of information in relation to the incident, it is providing potentially affected individuals with information about the incident and steps individuals may take to help protect their information should they feel it is appropriate to do so.

On January 31, 2023, Edmonds became aware of suspicious activity related to certain Edmonds computer systems. Edmonds immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists, to determine the nature and scope of the activity. Through the investigation, it was determined that there was unauthorized access to Edmonds's network between January 16, 2023, and January 31, 2023, and the unauthorized actor had the ability to acquire certain information stored on the network during the period of access. Therefore, Edmonds is undertaking a comprehensive review of the data at risk to assess if any sensitive information could be affected and to whom it relates. While this review is still ongoing, Edmonds wanted to inform potentially affected individuals as soon as possible so that they could take affirmative steps to protect their information should they deem it appropriate to do so. Edmonds determined the type of information potentially impacted by this incident may include, but is not limited to, name, Social Security number, driver's license number, date of birth, student identification number, financial account information, medical information, and student records.

Once Edmonds's review is complete, it intends to mail notice letters to individuals whose protected information could have been affected and for whom it has valid mailing addresses. Interested individuals can find additional information about the event at Edmonds.wednet.edu. They may also write to Edmonds at 20420 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036.

Edmonds takes the security of information in its care very seriously. Upon learning of this issue, Edmonds immediately took steps to secure its network by disabling internet access, deploying additional protections across its network, and conducting a diligent investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident. Edmonds is also working with third-party specialists to strengthen the security of its systems.

