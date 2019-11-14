Edmonton Fire Rescue Services Selects Spartan Emergency Response For Seven-Unit, Follow-On Fire Truck Order

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has been using Smeal apparatus for more than 15 years. With the addition of these new trucks, Edmonton will now operate an overall Spartan fleet of 33 pumpers and 13 platform trucks, serving 30 fire stations within a community that spans 684 square kilometers.

"Spartan Motors and its dealer, Safetek Emergency Vehicles, know what it takes to craft a dependable, reliable, and proficient apparatus," said Fire Chief Ken Block of Edmonton Fire and Rescue Services. "We trust their combined experience and appreciate the quality of the equipment we receive."

The Smeal 100-foot Rear Mount Platform is the flagship of Spartan's aerial line. It features a platform boasting a 1,250-pound dry and 625-pound wet unrestricted payload, and a 2,000 gpm flow rating with single monitor capabilities of 45º up and down.

"We strive to engineer custom apparatus that meet the unique needs of the region," said Todd Fierro, President of Spartan Emergency Response. "In the case of Edmonton, you have the cold of North America's northernmost major city combined with the density of more than one million people living in the metropolitan area. We met those challenges with designs that offer a safe, comfortable cab and best-in-class platform. We've supplied high pressure pumper capabilities and a Green Power System that allow Edmonton do the difficult job they do in an ideal setting and with optimal results."

All apparatus on order are equipped with the Spartan Advanced Protection System® (APS), the industry's leading comprehensive safety enhancement package, as well as the only safety system featuring side-impact protection. Additionally, the trucks are equipped with Spartan's industry-leading Green Power Auxiliary power units.

"Safetek sincerely appreciates and values the nearly 20-year relationship we have with the City of Edmonton and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services," said John Witt, President of Safetek Emergency Vehicles Ltd. "We are proud to provide premier quality custom apparatus and dedicated aftermarket support."

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments: Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Smeal, Ladder Tower and UST. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,500 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

CONTACTS:

Samara Hamilton

Corporate Director of Marketing and Communications

Spartan Motors, Inc.

Samara.Hamilton@spartanmotors.com

(517) 997-3860

Matt Jackson

Managing Director, Partner

Lambert

mjackson@lambert.com

(616) 233-0500

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spartanmotors.com

