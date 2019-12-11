Edmonton is first city in Canada to debut Rapid DNA Technology

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANDE Corporation https://www.ande.com/ today announced a pilot with the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) https://www.edmontonpolice.ca/ to harness the power offered by Rapid DNA in criminal investigations. EPS becomes the first police service in Canada to pilot the ANDE Rapid DNA Identification System in an effort to solve crimes faster and expedite closure for victims.

The ANDE Rapid DNA Identification System is a scientifically-proven technology that generates a DNA identification from forensic samples in less than two hours. Although the processing steps and data interpretation in the Rapid DNA system are essentially identical to those used in conventional labs, with Rapid DNA, the samples are processed and the resulting data interpreted automatically.

The DNA ID is based on the size of approximately 20 fragments of "junk DNA" and does not reveal information about an individual's appearance or medical or behavioral conditions. This level of privacy removes human bias, delivering objective information to inform investigations.

The pilot will run for 90 days and will be managed out of the EPS Forensic Services Branch.

"Policing as a whole is transforming, and a significant component to our strategy is leveraging technologies that can create immediate value and impact," said Chief of Police Dale McFee. "We are pleased to be piloting the use of Rapid DNA for a public safety mission here in Canada, and we are looking forward to the results of this trial."

Inspector Devin Laforce, added, "The EPS has been watching Rapid DNA continue to develop over the past several years, and we now need to see how it actually works in real life conditions. It is important that we do what we can to solve crime, and tools like this can make a difference."

Alex Kottoor, Canada's Managing Director at ANDE, said, "This project will be evolutionary for the City of Edmonton, and with Chief McFee and his team's leadership, Rapid DNA, as a force multiplier, could become an integral part of every community safety and crime reduction strategy across the nation."

ANDE's mission is to use Rapid DNA to create a safer world. The company's technology is being leveraged around the globe in a variety of use cases spanning criminal investigations, missing persons, sex crimes, border security and disaster victim identification. ANDE was recently used to identify the victims in California of the tragic 2018 Camp Fire, as well as the September Conception boat fire. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/09/05/california-boat-fire-victims-officials-id-bodies-dna-analysis/2219546001/

ANDE is the global leader in Rapid DNA. With a mission to use Rapid DNA to create a safer world, ANDE's pioneering work is having major impacts in a wide range of law enforcement, military, and disaster victim identification applications in the U.S. and internationally. ANDE was founded in 2004 and has offices in Waltham, MA; Longmont, CO; and Washington, D.C. For more information about the ANDE Rapid DNA Identification System, please visit ANDE.com. ANDE® and ANDE RAPID DNA™ are registered trademarks of ANDE Corporation.

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is the municipal police force for the City of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Founded in 1892, EPS employs 1,790 sworn members, 700 civilians, and operates several stations throughout the city serving a population of just under 1,000,000. The Service's mission is to increase public safety through excellence in the prevention, intervention and suppression of crime and disorder.

