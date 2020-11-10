Edmund Optics Acquires Quality Thin Films, Inc.; Strengthens Position as Laser Optics Manufacturer

BARRINGTON, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics®, the premier provider of optical and imaging components, announced today that it has acquired Quality Thin Films, Inc. (QTF). QTF, located outside of Tampa, Florida, offers a wide range of optical components with high laser damage and laser crystal coatings from the UV to the far IR.

Edmund Optics announces the acquisition of Quality Thin Films, Inc. located outside of Tampa, Florida.

For nearly 80 years, Edmund Optics has led the optics industry and continues to aggressively invest in laser grade optical technology. This acquisition, with its 14,000 square foot facility and talented laser optics experts, supports Edmund Optics to further expand its laser optics manufacturing capabilities across crystal and glass fabrication, polishing, metrology, high laser damage and diamond-like carbon coatings, inspection, and testing.

"QTF, like Edmund Optics, has a long history of technical innovation and strong customer service," said Marisa Edmund, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors for Edmund Optics. "Combining our strengths further demonstrates our commitment to the evolution of the industry through laser optics."

As part of this acquisition, Karl George Sr., President and CEO of QTF, will retire and his son, Karl George Jr., will continue to oversee the facility and its 30 employees. "I look forward to working with the Edmund Optics team, expanding our current capabilities, and charting a course for the future of laser optics," said Karl George Jr.

"QTF is critical to the long-term strategy of Edmund Optics," said Samuel Sadoulet, President and Chief Operating Officer for Edmund Optics. "This acquisition will enhance our service to emerging markets and applications, while providing an opportunity for us to have a dedicated laser optics center."

About EO:

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than nine countries across the globe, EO employs just over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Edmund Optics Acquires Quality Thin Films, Inc.

Edmund Optics Acquires Quality Thin Films, Inc.; Strengthens Position as Laser Optics Manufacturer

