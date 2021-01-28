Edmund Optics® and MKS Instruments Partner to Provide Richardson Gratings™ High-Precision Optical Gratings

BARRINGTON, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics® (EO) has partnered with MKS Instruments to provide global access to Richardson Gratings™ high-precision ruled and holographic gratings. EO is now a global distributor of Richardson Gratings products and offers a large selection of gratings in stock and ready to ship.

Richardson Gratings is an industry leader in designing, manufacturing, and characterizing diffraction gratings. Their minimized reflected wavefront distortion and superior dimensional and groove spacing tolerances maximize optical system performance. Richardson Gratings' broad offering of planar and concave gratings provides solutions ideal for applications ranging from spectroscopy to telecommunications to educational use.

"We're excited to offer a select set of Richardson Gratings to Edmund Optics' customers," said Christopher Palmer, General Manager of MKS's Optical Components Business. "This partnership will make our high-quality diffraction gratings easily accessible to engineers and scientists around the world." Ed Kay, VP of Retail Marketplace at Edmund Optics, also stated that "EO is thrilled to promote and distribute the original brand that wrote the book on gratings. Our global support engineers are trained and ready to help with industrial and academic applications, backed by global inventory for fast delivery."

Complimentary global application support by EO engineers is available to assist customers 24/6. EO can also provide Richardson Gratings products with custom dimensions.

To learn more about Richardson Gratings and the product offering available at Edmund Optics, please visit www.edmundoptics.com/company/brands/richardson-gratings.

About EO:

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than nine countries across the globe, EO employs just over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

About MKS:

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

