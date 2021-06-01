Edmund Optics Continues to Invest in Virtual Events

BARRINGTON, N.J., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 3, 2021, Edmund Optics®, the premier provider of optical and imaging components, will present the next of its Innovation Summit series: Defining the Future of Imaging. During this half-day, virtual event, experts will delve into the ways the imaging industry is making the world a safer and better place.

Virtual events continue to help Edmund Optics realize its goal of providing outstanding technical content to those who need it as they solve the problems in their systems, applications, and lives.

Edmund Optics' Innovation Summits were born out of a need to provide optics and imaging related content to people all over the world while working at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as the world begins to open up, virtual events continue to help Edmund Optics realize its goal of providing outstanding technical content to those who need it as they solve the problems in their systems, applications, and lives. The Future Depends on Optics® and Edmund Optics is proud to play a role in disseminating information to move the world forward.

The Summit's keynote speaker, Matthias Sonder, Advanced Development Leader at Teledyne Imaging, will highlight current sensor technology and how trends are affecting the industry. Following the keynote, join informative sessions on topics such as Imaging Fundamentals, What Makes the Ideal Pixel Size, Advanced System-Level Considerations, and Taking Your Lens Beyond its Spec Sheet. The technical presentation will conclude with closing thoughts on the future of Imaging, presented by Greg Hollows, Vice President of the Imaging Business Unit at Edmund Optics.

Additional Summit Highlights:

Presentations and lab demonstrations featuring valuable insights from Edmund Optics Imaging Experts: Nick Sischka, Mary Turner , Jeremy Govier , and Katie Schwertz .

, , and . Networking opportunities with seasoned industry professionals in our interactive breakout rooms after the technical presentation.

Real-time Q&A feature brought to you by our technical product experts.

For more information on the Innovation Summit, including a detailed agenda and videos, click here.

Unable to attend the live event? Register anyway and we will send you the recording and slides afterward.

About EO:

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than nine countries across the globe, EO employs just over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

