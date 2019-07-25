Edmund Optics Features New Products for July

BARRINGTON, N.J., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics® (EO), the premier provider of optical components, continuously expands its product offering to reflect market developments and customer needs. On a monthly basis, new products are added to even better serve the industry. This release features details about the recent additions, including TECHSPEC® Ultrafast Harmonic Separators and TECHSPEC® λ/40 Aspheric Lenses.

TECHSPEC lambda/40 Aspheric Lenses guarantee better than lambda/40 wave aspheric figure error. Achieved via precision magneto-rheological finishing (MRF), these aspheres offer high numerical apertures with diameters ranging from 15 to 50mm and are ideal for a variety of imaging and low light level applications.

Edmund Optics® TECHSPEC® Ultrafast Harmonic Separators, also known as Ultrafast Harmonic Beamsplitters, reflect second or third harmonic wavelengths from femtosecond lasers and transmit the fundamental pulse. The reflective surface is designed to be highly reflective and to minimize dispersion with a GDD of ±20fs2, while the back surface is coated with an anti-reflection coating to maximize transmission. Manufactured from low wavefront distortion, 10-5 surface quality fused silica substrates, TECHPSEC® Ultrafast Harmonic Separators are available in two designs for separating harmonics of either 800nm or 1030nm lasers.

New TECHSPEC® λ/40 Aspheric Lenses feature a high numerical aperture design and an aspheric figure error of λ/40 or better, achieved via precision magnetorheological finishing (MRF). These aspheres are also available coated for specific Nd:YAG laser wavelengths as the TECHSPEC® λ/40 Laser Grade Aspheric Lenses. Each TECHSPEC® λ/40 Aspheric Lens is individually measured for 3D surface profile, and test data is provided for each lens.

