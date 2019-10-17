Edmund Optics Features New Products Including Colored Glass Diffusers and TECHSPEC® Low GDD Ultrafast Mirrors

BARRINGTON, N.J., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics® (EO), the premier provider of optical components, continuously expands its product offering to reflect market developments and customer needs. New products are added each month to better serve the industry. This release features details about the recent additions including Colored Glass Diffusers and TECHSPEC® Low GDD Ultrafast Mirrors.

TECHSPEC Low GDD Ultrafast Mirrors are designed to have high reflectivity at a 45 degree angle of incidence, making them ideal for ultrafast laser beam steering applications.

The new Edmund Optics Colored Glass Diffusers feature SCHOTT color glass filter substrates that are 120-grit sandblasted on one side to create a diffuse, light scattering surface. These diffusers exhibit the same transmission and blocking bands as their colored glass filter substrates. Colored glass diffusers are ideal for applications where a single white light source is being used to create diffuse, colored illumination at different wavelengths, rather than using multiple LEDs.

Edmund Optics TECHSPEC® Low GDD Ultrafast Mirrors are designed to have high reflectivity at a 45° angle of incidence for ultrafast laser beam steering applications. The low group delay dispersion (GDD), high-reflectivity coating, obtained through a precision ion beam sputtering (IBS) process reduces scatter and absorption better than traditional dielectric laser mirrors. TECHSPEC® Low GDD Ultrafast Mirrors feature near-zero GDD at their design wavelength range, minimizing dispersion of the reflected beam and making them ideal for the transport of femtosecond laser pulses.

