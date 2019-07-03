Edmund Optics Features New Products Including Hexa-Black™ C-Mount Noise Reduction Extension Tubes, TECHSPEC® CA Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses and Low GDD Ultrafast Mirrors

BARRINGTON, N.J., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics® (EO), the premier provider of optical components, is proud to announce several additions to its product lineup, including Hexa-Black™ C-Mount Noise Reduction Extension Tubes, TECHSPEC® CA Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses and Low GDD Ultrafast Mirrors.

Edmund Optics® has expanded its partnership with Acktar Ltd. to provide Hexa-Black™ C-Mount Noise Reduction Extension Tubes. Conventional C-Mount extension tubes feature anodized aluminum interiors, which can cause image hotspots if not internally lined with light absorbing material. The Hexa-Black™ C-Mount Noise Reduction Extension Tubes internally feature Hexa-Black™ light absorbing technology with a stray light rejection ratio up to 8 × 10-7. These new extension tubes absorb and reduce noise from stray light, commonly found in imaging systems with diffuse illumination, at grazing angles up to 88° and function over a wide absorption band from the UV to MWIR.

The TECHSPEC® CA Series Fixed Focal Length Lenses are designed for new high-resolution large format sensors. Designed for the 27.9mm diagonal image circle of APS-C Large Format Sensors, these lenses feature a TFL Mount with M35 x 0.75 threads and the same flange distance (17.5mm), robustness and ease of use as a C-Mount. Accommodating for a larger sensor allows for capturing much higher resolution images with a compact lens, making these lenses ideal for machine vision and factory automation applications.

New TECHSPEC® Low GDD Ultrafast Mirrors are designed with a highly reflective, dispersion compensating ion-beam sputtered (IBS) coating for low scatter and absorption. They are designed for a 45° angle of incidence, making them ideal for ultrafast beam steering. TECHSPEC® Low GDD Ultrafast Mirrors have a GDD of near zero at their design wavelength range, reducing dispersion of the reflected beam. These mirrors are typically used to transport femtosecond laser pulses.

About EO:

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems and optomechanical equipment while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than seven countries across the globe, EO employs over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog or the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Media Contact:

Monica Hutchinson

Phone: 856-547-3488

Email: mhutchinson@edmundoptics.com

