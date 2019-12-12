Edmund Optics® Features New Products, Including Near-Infrared (NIR) Precision Aspheric Lenses and TECHSPEC® LS Series Line Scan Lenses

BARRINGTON, N.J., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics (EO), a renowned provider of optical components, continuously expands its product offering to reflect market developments and customer needs. New products are added each month to better serve the industry. This release features two recent additions: Near-Infrared (NIR) Precision Aspheric Lenses and TECHSPEC® LS Series Line Scan Lenses.

Near-Infrared (NIR) Precision Aspheric Lenses are designed at 780nm and are optimized to eliminate spherical aberration. Manufactured from S-LAH64 or N-BK7 substrates and polished through a computer numerical controlled (CNC) process, these aspheres achieve high-precision performance across the NIR spectrum.

The Near-Infrared (NIR) Precision Aspheric Lenses are designed and optimized to eliminate spherical aberration. These aspheres are polished through a computer numerical controlled (CNC) process for high-precision performance across the NIR spectrum. Near-Infrared (NIR) Precision Aspheric Lenses are also available with low numerical aperture designs in order to maintain beam shape or with high numerical aperture designs for applications that require light-gathering.

Edmund Optics' TECHSPEC® LS Series Line Scan Lenses are designed for 82mm 16K line scan cameras with 5μm pixels and 62.5mm 12k line scan cameras with 5μm pixels. The lenses are designed with low distortions and are available with features for coaxial inline illumination or for area scan sensors. The iris adjusts from f/2.9 to f/22 and is lockable, and the V-mount allows for easy adjustment and alignment. Their uniform, high-resolution performance across the entire image makes these TECHSPEC® LS Series Line Scan Lenses ideal for applications, such as electronics, flat panel display, and semiconductor wafer inspection.

To view these and many more exciting new products offered by Edmund Optics, visit the new products page at www.edmundoptics.com.

About EO:

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets, including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense, since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than seven countries across the globe, EO employs over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

