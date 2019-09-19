Edmund Optics Features New Products Including TECHSPEC® BOROFLOAT® Borosilicate Windows and TECHSPEC® λ/10 Ultra-Low Reflectivity Windows

BARRINGTON, N.J., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics® (EO), the premier provider of optical components, continuously expands its product offering to reflect market developments and customer needs. New products are added each month to better serve the industry. This release features details about the recent additions including TECHSPEC® BOROFLOAT® Borosilicate Windows and TECHSPEC® λ/10 Ultra-Low Reflectivity Windows.

TECHSPEC? ?/10 Ultra-Low Reflectivity Windows feature anti-reflection coatings with reflection lower than 0.1% at the design wavelength.

The new Edmund Optics® TECHSPEC® BOROFLOAT® Borosilicate Windows offer high resistance to thermal shock and high temperature, harsh environments. BOROFLOAT® is produced by a float technique that yields superior surface flatness – typically 4-6λ per inch. In addition to exceptional surface flatness, BOROFLOAT® has a very low Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE) at 3.25 10-6/°C. TECHSPEC® BOROFLOAT® Borosilicate Windows are ideal for applications in the visible to near-infrared spectrum.

Edmund Optics® expands its TECHSPEC® λ/10 Ultra-Low Reflectivity Windows featuring anti-reflection (AR) coatings with reflection lower than 0.1% at the specified Nd:YAG and Yb:YAG design wavelengths. These windows are manufactured from high quality fused silica substrates with λ/10 surface flatness and 10-5 surface quality, helpful in minimizing scatter. Because of their ultra-low reflectivity, high damage thresholds, and numerous laser V-Coat options, TECHSPEC® λ/10 Ultra-Low Reflectivity Windows are ideal for the elimination of surface reflections when integrated into laser systems.

TECHSPEC® λ/10 Ultra-Low Reflectivity Windows

TECHSPEC® λ/10 Ultra-Low Reflectivity Windows feature anti-reflection coatings with reflection lower than 0.1% at the design wavelength.

