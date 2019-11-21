Edmund Optics® Features New Products, Including TECHSPEC® Laser Focusing Singlet Lenses and TECHSPEC® Off-Axis Ellipsoidal Mirrors

BARRINGTON, N.J., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics® (EO), the premier provider of optical components, continuously expands its product offering to reflect market developments and customer needs. New products are added each month to better serve the industry. This release features details about the recent additions, including TECHSPEC Laser Focusing Singlet Lenses and TECHSPEC Off-Axis Ellipsoidal Mirrors.

TECHSPEC® Off-Axis Ellipsoidal Mirrors are finite conjugate focusing mirrors used to image at a set angle. These mirrors feature fixed conjugate image and object path lengths, providing up to 2.5X magnification from the object plane to the imaging plane.

The new Edmund Optics TECHSPEC Laser Focusing Singlet Lenses are used to focus laser light from Nd:YAG lasers and other laser sources in the wavelength range between 500 and 1100nm. These focusing lenses are manufactured from N-BK7 glass and are mounted in an anodized aluminum housing for easy integration into laser systems. The TECHSPEC Laser Focusing Singlet Lenses are coated with an Nd:YAG broadband, anti-reflection coating that features 0.25% reflectance at 532nm and 1064nm.

Edmund Optics TECHSPEC Off-Axis Ellipsoidal Mirrors are diamond-turned finite conjugate focusing mirrors with <100Å surface roughness for minimized scatter. They feature fixed conjugate image and object path lengths to image at a set angle. TECHSPEC Off-Axis Ellipsoidal Mirrors are ideal for use in finite conjugate reflection applications, such as Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) systems, where broadband light sources require the use of metallic reflectors with an off-axis design to meet space constraints.

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than seven countries across the globe, EO employs over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog or the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

