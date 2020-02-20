Edmund Optics® Invests in India to Meet Customer Demand

BARRINGTON, N.J., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics® (EO), leading provider of optical and imaging components, recently opened a new office in Bangalore district of Karnataka, India. Along with it comes a full-service website and technical support from local engineers. The office and website provide improved service to local customers and punctuate Edmund Optics' commitment to the region. The company has expanded its global presence rapidly over the past decade and will be leveraging the global infrastructure already in place to benefit Indian customers.

Edmund Optics recently opened a new office in Bangalore district of Karnataka, India. Along with it comes a full-service website and technical support from local engineers.

For over a decade, Edmund Optics has conducted business in India through the support of sales representatives and distributors. During this time, the company proactively partnered with businesses developing products to support life-changing applications in the market, such as a medical device company that helps Indian citizens by bringing necessary eye care to rural regions of the country.

As the Indian market grows and continues to gain importance globally, it is increasingly important to offer customers direct access to Edmund Optics' award-winning services and products. Additionally, to enhance and simplify the online shopping experience, Edmund Optics now offers a designated website for India that allows users to shop in Indian Rupees (₹).

"Asia has already been a primary focus of Edmund Optics for many years, not only for the purpose of serving customers but also to build relationships and connect with the market," stated Timothy Paul Kennedy, Director of Edmund Optics India and Senior Director of Asia Sales and Marketing. "We are dedicated to better understanding the dynamics of the multitude of cultures in the region while always striving to meet our customers' needs. With the opening of an Edmund Optics facility in India, the company has set the foundation to support and grow together with our customers in the region."

The Bangalore office is under the leadership of Joonho Rhee, Regional Sales Manager for Edmund Optics Asia. Additionally, Deepthi Sasikumar, who spent many years as a Senior Applications Engineer in the company's Singapore office, has returned to India to take on a leadership role at the facility. The Bangalore office employs highly skilled engineers who are focused on business development and technical engineering support.

About EO:

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than seven countries across the globe, EO employs over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog or the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Media Contact:

Monica Hutchinson

Phone: 1-800-363-1992

Email: mhutchinson@edmundoptics.com

Related Images

edmund-optics-invests-in-india-to.png

Edmund Optics® Invests in India to Meet Customer Demand

Edmund Optics recently opened a new office in Bangalore district of Karnataka, India. Along with it comes a full-service website and technical support from local engineers.

Related Links

Edmund Optics

Edmund Optics® Invests in India to Meet Customer Demand

SOURCE Edmund Optics

Related Links

https://www.edmundoptics.com

