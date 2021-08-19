Edmund Optics® Named the Exclusive Global Distributor for Everix Ultra-Thin Filters

BARRINGTON, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everix has partnered with Edmund Optics to provide global access to its growing ultra-thin optical filter product line. With this, Edmund Optics becomes the exclusive distributor of the entire selection of Everix ultra-thin filters, which are in-stock and ready to ship worldwide.

Everix Ultra-Thin Shortpass Filters are constructed from layers of ultra-thin polymers and dyes that deliver the same performance as thick traditional filters but in a compact, flexible filter design.

Everix manufactures ultra-thin optical filters constructed of layers of thermally drawn polymer sheets. These ultra-thin (100 and 400μm), extremely flexible filters are scratch-resistant, shatter-proof, and can be cut to size by the user with scissors, blades, and/or lasers. The available standard options include both shortpass and longpass dichroic, notch, and bandpass filters. These filters are ideal for a wide range of applications including augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Custom filter options and OEM volumes are also available.

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than nine countries across the globe, EO employs just over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

