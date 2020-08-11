Edmunds Editors Name Their Top Picks for Cars and SUVs Under $20,000

Experts reveal their insider guide for car shoppers seeking budget-friendly vehicles during COVID-19

Edmunds

Aug 11, 2020, 09:01 ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The car shopping experts at Edmunds today announced their list of top picks for new and used vehicles under $20,000 to help guide consumers seeking more affordable transportation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In addition to considering vehicle pricing, Edmunds' editors put together their list based on a combination of Edmunds' expert ratings and consumer reviews on Edmunds.

"With new and used vehicle prices on the rise, it might seem increasingly more difficult for car shoppers to find a well-regarded car or SUV for under $20,000," said Alistair Weaver, Edmunds' editor-in-chief. "But if you're on the hunt for budget-friendly personal transportation during the pandemic, the good news is that these vehicles do still existyou just need to know where to look."

Edmunds Editors' Picks for New Cars Under $20,000

Edmunds Editors' Picks for New SUVs Under $20,000

Edmunds Editors' Picks for Used Cars Under $20,000

Edmunds Editors' Picks for Used SUVs Under $20,000

To learn more details about Edmunds' top picks for cars and SUVs under $20,000, including Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews, photos, pricing and available models for sale near you, visit https://www.edmunds.com/best-cars-under-20k/.

Click here for Edmunds' expert tips on car shopping during coronavirus.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California, and has a satellite office in Detroit, Michigan. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

