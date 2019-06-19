Edmunds Launches "Premier": A Revamped Dealer Program to Better Connect Shoppers and Dealers

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The car shopping experts at Edmunds recently launched Premier, a dealer marketing program designed to drive more ready-to-buy car shoppers directly to a dealer's website or storefront. Going beyond leads and listings, Premier uses targeted advertising and Edmunds' robust audience data to connect shoppers with a dealer's inventory at every part of the online car buying journey.

"With Premier, we recognize that the road to buying a new car is more often a winding journey, not a straight path," said Nick Gorton, vice president of product innovation at Edmunds. "From initial research on Edmunds to scrolling through social media sites, shoppers move around frequently when looking for their next new car, but Premier is designed to keep a vehicle in front of a shopper whenever and wherever they are on this path and then deliver them to a dealer knowledgeable, confident and ready to purchase."

Premier exposes both new and used inventory on Edmunds and across partner sites, creating an efficient and effective marketing program for dealer partners to connect with shoppers. Signing up for Premier gives dealer partners direct website traffic through targeted social advertising, promoted display ads on Edmunds, dedicated emails, and the ability to connect with shoppers via web chat, text and Facebook Messenger on a single platform.

Edmunds provides expert guidance across all parts of the car buying process ― from trusted reviews and shopping tips to deal ratings and payment calculators ― so it attracts a highly engaged, ready-to-buy audience. The Premier program takes advantage of this audience to spotlight dealer inventory and then funnel shoppers directly to a dealer's own website.

"After Facebook removed automotive endemic audiences from its platform, we were in need of a way to improve a critical channel," said James Kurtenbach, marketing director at Schomp Automotive. "Edmunds stepped in and not only met our needs, but exceeded the results we were getting previously. This, along with considerable improvements in the usability of the Edmunds platform, has improved our inventory visibility and in-store performance."

For more information on Premier, please visit www.edmunds.com/premier .

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California, and has a satellite office in Detroit, Michigan. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

