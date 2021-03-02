Edmunds Presents Ninth Annual Five Star Dealer Awards Recognizing Exceptional Customer Service
More than 100 dealers honored based on sales reviews from car shoppers on Edmunds; 13 earn prestigious Edmunds Five Star Premier designation
Mar 02, 2021, 08:03 ET
SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The car shopping experts at Edmunds today announced the winners of the 2021 Edmunds Five Star Dealer Awards. This year's awards honor 106 dealers nationwide for outstanding customer satisfaction ratings, with an additional 13 of the highest-performing dealerships earning the prestigious Edmunds Five Star Premier Dealer designation.
"Earning a spot on the Five Star Dealer list is an accomplishment in any year, but given the unprecedented challenges that were thrown at dealerships across the country last year, this is truly a testament to the incredible effort made by dealers to go above and beyond for their customers," said Avi Steinlauf, CEO of Edmunds. "We're honored to recognize the dedication and resilience of dealerships across the nation who work so hard to make shoppers feel safe, confident and heard — even in the most difficult of times."
To be eligible, dealers must be actively participating in the Edmunds Dealer Partner program and have received at least 30 sales reviews on Edmunds during the 2020 calendar year. Five Star Premier dealers must have received at least 150 sales reviews on Edmunds in 2020. Additionally, both Edmunds Five Star and Edmunds Five Star Premier dealers must have earned an average customer sales review rating of at least 4.5 stars in 2020 to qualify.
To find the full list of 2021 winners, visit the Edmunds Industry Center here: https://www.edmunds.com/industry/five-star-dealers.html. Edmunds Five Star Dealerships are organized by state, making it easy to find local winners. Car shoppers can look up the reviews and ratings for any dealer in their area on the Find a Dealer page on Edmunds. Winning dealerships are distinguished by the 2021 Five Star Dealer badge.
