Edmunds Presents Seventh Annual Five Star Dealer Awards Recognizing Outstanding Customer Service

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The car shopping experts at Edmunds today announced the winners of the 2019 Edmunds Five Star Dealer Awards. This year's awards honor 177 dealers nationwide for outstanding customer satisfaction ratings, with an additional 14 of the highest-performing dealerships earning the prestigious Edmunds Five Star Premier Dealer designation.

"Whether you close the deal online or in person, finding the right dealership can make or break the car buying experience," said Avi Steinlauf, CEO of Edmunds. "Our latest Five Star Dealer list is a great starting point for shoppers on the hunt for a local dealer that shares our commitment to superior customer service and support, and we're honored to support their willingness to go above and beyond for their customers."

To be eligible, dealers must participate in the Edmunds Dealer Partner program and have received at least 30 sales reviews on Edmunds in calendar year 2018. Five Star Premier dealers must have received at least 150 sales reviews on Edmunds in 2018. Additionally, both Edmunds Five Star and Edmunds Five Star Premier dealers must have earned an average customer sales review rating of at least 4.5 stars between January 1, 2018, and December 31, 2018, to qualify.

To find the full list of 2019 winners, visit the Edmunds Industry Center here: https://www.edmunds.com/industry/five-star-dealers.html . Edmunds Five Star Dealerships are organized by state, making it easy to find local winners. Car shoppers can look up the reviews and ratings for any dealer in their area on the Find a Dealer page on Edmunds. Winning dealerships are distinguished by the 2019 Five Star Dealer badge.

