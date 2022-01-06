Edmunds Recognized by Built In as One of LA's Best Places to Work for the Second Year in a Row

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmunds was named today to Built In's Best Places to Work Awards for the second year in a row. Specifically, Edmunds earned a place on Built In's 2022 lists for the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles and the Best Midsize Companies to Work For in Los Angeles. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to established businesses, and honors companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S. as well as remote-first employers.

"Now more than ever, maintaining our strong commitment to a work environment that fosters collaboration, innovation and employee well-being is paramount to who we are as a company," said Edmunds Chief People Officer Jamie Epstein. "Edmunds prides itself on prioritizing and listening to its employees, which we believe has been critical to our success as a business."

Edmunds provides generous employee benefits including extended parental leave, a sabbatical program, 13 paid holidays and additional days off at our employees' discretion. Edmunds' workplace and employment experience team works diligently to implement creative employee engagement programs such as mental wellness offerings, virtual exercise classes and monthly afternoon gatherings called Wind Down Wednesdays. In addition to development and networking opportunities offered throughout the year, Edmunds also hosts an annual virtual learning event during which employees are encouraged to take a break from their normal work duties to focus on growth and development, spark creativity and enjoy time with colleagues.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for diversity, equity and inclusion, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, chief marketing officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

Candidates interested in working at Edmunds can see available positions and submit applications at http://www.edmunds.com/careers/.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

CONTACT:

Talia James-Armand

Associate Director, PR & Communications

[email protected]

310-309-4900

http://edmunds.com/about/press

SOURCE Edmunds

Related Links

http://www.edmunds.com

