Edmunds Unveils the Best Family Cars of 2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The car shopping experts at Edmunds today announced its 12th annual selection of the Best Family Cars, recognizing the eight vehicles that parents should consider putting on their shopping list. Edmunds editors selected the winners after an extensive, engineer-led vehicle testing and rating process using more than 30 criteria in five main areas: driving performance, comfort, interior, utility and technology. Edmunds also considered the availability of safety, technology and convenience features designed with families in mind.

"Part people-mover, part entertainment center and part gathering place, today's family cars wear many hats, but thankfully the options far exceed the one-size-fits-all minivans and station wagons of the past," said Alistair Weaver, editor-in-chief of Edmunds. "As a new parent myself, I know how daunting it can be to find the right car for your family, but that's why we've done all the homework and tested all the cars ― to make it easy for busy families to find their next car."

2019 Edmunds Best Family Car Winners:

Best Family Minivan — Honda Odyssey

The Honda Odyssey sports the ultimate family convenience feature — an integrated vacuum cleaner — but also touts Magic Slide seats that make configuring the rear seats for any variety of kids and car seats a breeze and an in-cabin camera to keep an eye on backseat passengers.

Best Family Sedan — Honda Accord

With a roomier-than-you-think interior, massive trunk space, and an abundance of standard safety features, the Accord remains the family sedan of choice for those eschewing the current SUV trend.

Best Family Truck — Ram 1500

A truck as a family car makes sense when you drive the Ram 1500 — especially if your family is outdoorsy and has lots of toys. With reclining rear seats, class-leading legroom, and an exclusive coil-spring rear suspension, the Ram 1500 outclasses many traditional SUVs in comfort and luxury.

Best Small Family SUV — Honda CR-V

The CR-V sports the most cargo space of any compact SUV, but it also gets great gas mileage, has a full suite of active safety features, and provides useful options such as a hands-free rear liftgate and hands-free locking and unlocking.

Best Large Family SUV — Kia Telluride

The newest vehicle on the list, the Kia Telluride gets top marks for large families because of its comfortable third-row seat. It's also fun to drive and it boasts family-friendly features like multiple USB and power outlets and advanced safety aids including an innovative blind-spot monitor.

Best Luxury Family Sedan — Mercedes-Benz E Class

The Mercedes E-Class offers standard all-wheel drive in a luxurious interior that is indicative of all Mercedes vehicles. The wagon variant also offers 64 cubic feet of cargo space — similar to an SUV — so it's a great alternative for families who need the space but prefer the feel of a sedan.

Best Small Luxury Family SUV — Volvo XC60

The XC60 carries on Volvo's well-known legacy of safety, but this family SUV also exudes style and comfort. While it's pricier than its non-luxury counterparts, it's on the lower end of the spectrum for a true luxury SUV and it features thoughtful touches such as an integrated rear booster seat and an intuitive infotainment system.

Best Large Luxury Family SUV — Lincoln Navigator

For big families who like big luxury, the Navigator can't be beat. Passengers can luxuriate in its roomy interior and take advantage of features including power-reclining third-row seats, an active noise-canceling system, in-car Wi-Fi and 10-inch rear screens.

To be considered for recognition as one of Edmunds Best Family Cars, a vehicle must be ranked by Edmunds as one of the top five in its competitive segment. In addition, Edmunds considered the availability of family-friendly features and conveniences such as advanced driver safety aids, in-car entertainment options, ease of car seat installation, hands-free liftgates and power-folding seats in selecting the winners. All 2019 Edmunds Best Family Car winners also earned an overall Edmunds rating of at least an 8 (out of 10) and most received either a 5-of-5 safety rating from NHTSA or a Good rating from the IIHS.

