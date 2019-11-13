EDO and Toyota Partner for Cutting-Edge TV Advertising

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EDO Inc., the data, measurement and analytics company, today announced a new partnership with Toyota, the global leader in automotive manufacturing and sales, to improve TV advertising campaign performance. The partnership will allow EDO, Toyota, and Toyota's advertising agencies to better understand customer behavioral response to creative messaging and media targeting and provide real-time insights, as well as competitive intelligence.

EDO analyzes each ad aired on every national linear TV network, 24 hours, 7 days a week, measuring minute-by-minute changes in anonymous, aggregated online search actions to understand consumer intent on a granular level. This partnership showcases Toyota as a continued technology leader and an innovator utilizing advanced data science to drive evolution in the automotive marketing space.

"Toyota has a long history of marketing innovation and automotive is an anchor category for TV advertising and for EDO. Toyota's core value of continuous improvement matches perfectly EDO's focus on dynamic, data science-powered optimization," said Kevin Krim, President and CEO of EDO. "EDO has shown that Search Engagement can be one of the strongest indicators of consumer purchase intent, and Toyota has seen firsthand the value of advanced TV analytics that can optimize advertising campaigns to more effectively drive consumer engagement. We look forward to helping Toyota continue its reputation as an automotive pioneer."

The official partnership extends from a Toyota-EDO pilot project that evaluated the company's ad performance during and after Super Bowl LIII. EDO ran in-depth analysis of all Super Bowl advertising and found Toyota garnered the highest percentage of brand-related online search activity of all advertisers, thanks to the return of the all-new 2020 Toyota GR Supra featured in the spot "Wizard."

Another immediate informational win for the Toyota-EDO pilot project was the debut of Toyota's "Home for the Holidays" spot during the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting. EDO analysis revealed that Toyota's 90-second holiday spot achieved the highest volume of automotive-related searches that week – three times that of the any other automotive brand. This type of data provides Toyota with unprecedented actionable insights to build on their creative ideas and optimize their campaigns in real-time.

"Toyota is always looking for innovative marketing solutions," said Vinay Shahani, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Operations at Toyota Motor North America. "EDO has developed a platform that delivers a new, granular form of TV measurement that makes TV advertising as dynamic and actionable as digital. Through our partnership, we better understand consumer behavior and the value and impact of our campaign investments, helping us make more informed advertising decisions."

EDO harnesses big data without needing any personally identifiable information to deliver innovative and accurate insights about the effectiveness of TV advertising.

About EDO

EDO is a data, measurement and analytics company that powers the success of marketing, research and creative professionals. The company is an innovative leader in applying world-class data science and unique behavioral metrics to help its clients – marketers, TV networks and movie studios – generate greater value from their creative efforts and media investments. EDO is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about EDO, please visit: https://www.edo.com/

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE: TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through its Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as its teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where it has 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including its joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employs more than 47,000 people (more than 36,000 in the U.S.). Toyota's 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

