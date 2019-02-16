Edo Ferragamo Hosts NYFW EP Release Party at 10 Corso Como

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To close out New York Fashion Week, Edo Ferragamo, grandson of Salvatore Ferragamo, put on a multi-event night at the famous Milan-based venue 10 Corso Como, which recently opened a new location at Howard Hughes' new Seaport development in lower Manhattan.

Edo Ferragamo EP Release Party at 10 Corso Como New York. Photo: Getty Images - Rochelle Brodin

The night started as an official release party for Edo's debut EP where he performed all of the tracks from his upcoming release. The venue was then transformed into a night club with underground Israeli DJ Chaim playing into the early morning. The crowd was full of high-profile models such as Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Victoria's Secret's Maggie Laine, influencers and fashion industry guests.

Hosted by Edo Ferragamo and Marshall Wade, along with 10 Corso Como, Howard Hughes and NYC-based TXP headed by Parker Roe, the night was an incredible party to end the week's events.

