Edo, the fifth and most ambitious Tezos upgrade yet, is now LIVE

PARIS, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, the Tezos blockchain successfully upgraded by adopting Edo at block #1,343,489, making it the fifth Tezos upgrade in the last two years. Developed by Nomadic Labs, Marigold, DaiLambda, and Metastate, Edo is the most ambitious and significant Tezos upgrade to date.

Edo adds Sapling, Tickets, a new "Adoption Period" to the upgrade process, minor bug fixes, and some improvements to performance and gas consumption. A full list of the changes implemented in Edo can be found on this documentation page .

Sapling is a protocol originally developed by the Electric Coin Company. Edo allows smart contract developers to easily integrate Sapling in their smart contracts, enabling new types of applications such as voting or supporting asset transactions with selective disclosures.

Tickets are another substantial improvement to Tezos. Tickets are a convenient mechanism for smart contracts to grant portable permissions to other smart contracts or to issue tokens. While it's possible to achieve this with existing programming patterns, tickets make it much easier for developers to write secure and composable contracts.

Another improvement in Edo is the addition of the Adoption Period to the Tezos upgrade process. Up until now, upgrades were activated on-chain one block after voting ends, which is only approximately 60 seconds. This presents a challenge to many Tezos bakers (also known as validators), indexers, and other users of the network who need to ensure that their nodes smoothly transition to the new protocol. Instead of four periods of eight cycles, the Tezos upgrade process now has five periods of five cycles. This new fifth period, the Adoption Period, will be a five cycle (approximately two weeks) buffer between the approval of the new upgrade and the adoption of said upgrade. This process will help ensure seamless upgrade transitions for all users.

Tezos has truly proven that it's a self-upgradable blockchain with a built-in capacity to adopt technological innovation not only to its protocol, but also to the mechanism by which it upgrades. Like the Delphi upgrade three months ago, Edo continues the movement towards adding upgrades to Tezos at regularly-scheduled intervals. A new upgrade proposal, Florence, is expected to be injected within the coming weeks, which we anticipate will continue the Tezos community's record of smoothly incorporating substantial technological improvements into the blockchain.

CONTACT: Jackie Zupsic, [email protected]

SOURCE Nomadic Labs, Marigold, and DaiLambda