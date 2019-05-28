EDP Biotech to Develop and Market Colorectal Cancer Early Detection Blood Test Using Luminex xMAP® Technology

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EDP Biotech Corporation, an in vitro diagnostics developer focused on early detection of disease, today announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive agreement with Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX). According to the terms, EDP Biotech will have the rights to develop, market and sell its blood-based colorectal cancer diagnostic assay, ColoPlex™, using Luminex's xMAP® Technology.

The agreement supports the upcoming commercialization of ColoPlex, an inexpensive blood test which accurately detects early stage colorectal cancer and pre-cancerous polyps at the stage where such early detection leads to the best patient outcomes. Colorectal cancer is the second most pervasive terminal cancer in the world. Often patients are diagnosed in late stage when survival rates are 10% or lower. ColoPlex has the potential to increase patient compliance to colorectal cancer testing guidelines and drive the correct patients to confirmatory colonoscopy while reducing false positives in population-based screening programs.

"Luminex's bead-based xMAP technology allows us to look at up to 50 proteins from a single blood sample," said Eric Mayer, CEO of EDP Biotech. "When we think of cancer as a complex biological problem, we realize that the traditional single-biomarker assays don't tell the whole story. Multiplex testing combined with data analytics allows us to detect protein profiles associated with pre-cancerous polyps and early stage colorectal cancer. Our goal is to give physicians a new tool to help their patients when it matters the most."

While EDP Biotech is first applying the Luminex technology to early detection of colorectal cancer, ultimately the technology may be adapted to early detection of other tumors and diseases.

About EDP Biotech Corporation

EDP Biotech Corporation ("EDP Biotech") is a privately held, ISO 13485:2016 certified in vitro diagnostics company. Incorporated in 2005, the company focuses on the development and commercialization of simple and cost-effective diagnostics that detect disease early in humans and animals. EDP Biotech's first commercial product, ColoPlex™, is a new multi-biomarker assay to be used in the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancerous polyps. To learn more, please visit www.edpbiotech.com.

About Luminex Corporation

Luminex's mission is to empower labs to obtain reliable, timely, and actionable answers, ultimately advancing health. The company serves the needs of its customers in diverse markets including clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, life science research, immunology, personalized medicine, and cellular analysis. It is the company's goal to transform global healthcare with innovative instruments and assays that deliver cost-effective results to clinicians and researchers. Learn more at www.luminexcorp.com.

